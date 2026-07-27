Trump Official Crashes Out When Asked About Depleted U.S. Munitions
Joe Biden depleted our munitions. But also, our munitions are not depleted.
Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, blamed the Biden administration Sunday for depleting the country’s weapons stockpile—but then denied reporting that the country’s weapons stockpile was depleted.
Appearing on NBC News’s Meet the Press, Waltz was asked to respond to a report that the Pentagon had started rationing certain defense weapons in its campaign against Iran as its military assets diminished.
“Is America backing away from a larger military attack because its military stockpile has been depleted?” asked host Kristen Welker.
Waltz insisted that President Donald Trump’s administration had “inherited a depleted situation” from the previous administration, pointing to the war in Ukraine and U.S. strikes against the Houthis, which were also conducted by the Trump administration.
Waltz claimed, however, that the U.S. military “has everything that it needs to conduct this campaign as effectively as it needs to be.”
“The people that are leaking this nonsense deserve to be in jail,” he added.
Waltz couldn’t seem to keep straight whether the reporting was utter “nonsense” or leaked government information punishable by prison time.
Representative Ted Lieu pushed back on Waltz’s finger-pointing in a post on X. The California Democrat noted that many of the weapons that are reportedly running dry were not used by the previous administration in the conflicts Waltz cited.
For example, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defenses missiles that have become severely depleted and are incredibly difficult to replace were never provided to Ukraine, Lieu wrote. And the U.S. has used more Patriot missiles in the last five months of fighting than what was ever sent to Ukraine.
“Stop falsely blaming others and take responsibility for the disastrous Iran war,” Lieu wrote.