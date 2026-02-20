The Supreme Court Fractures While Striking Down Trump’s Tariff Policy

On Thomas’s royal argument, Gorsuch respectfully pointed out that it had no basis in English history. “That seems doubtful,” he wrote. “Tariffs may have been among the King’s prerogative powers during the reign of Edward I. But even before the year 1400, Parliament had achieved some ‘victory over the King in the matter of imposing import duties.’ And after the Glorious Revolution of 1688, as this Court has put it, Parliament ‘secured supremacy in fiscal matters.’” Thomas, in other words, was trying to grant executive powers to Trump that even medieval English kings could not wield.

As it stands, it is abundantly clear that the court’s liberal/conservative divide on the major-questions doctrine is less consequential than the emerging intra-conservative split over it. Friday’s decision would have been the perfect opportunity for the Roberts Court to prove, with the stakes at their highest and the illegality at its clearest, that it could apply one of its most controversial doctrines to Democratic and Republican presidents alike. It failed to do so.

The most immediate question is how much damage the court has done to itself in Trump’s eyes. Though it should have been clear that he would likely lose this case for months, the president reportedly reacted with shock and anger behind closed doors at the White House on Friday. His public remarks a few hours later were no less bitter and personally venomous.