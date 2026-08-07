Interior Dept. Officials Shred Documents to Avoid Written Records
Three staffers say they also regularly witness Interior officials using disappearing Signal messages.
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro isn’t the only one fed up with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.
Staffers at the Department of the Interior are frustrated with Burgum’s culture of secrecy, toxic leadership team, and utter disregard for career officials, Politico reported Friday.
Interior officials have been spotted routinely shredding documents and using disappearing Signal messages in order to prevent their communications from being preserved, three staffers told Politico. Destroying official communications is a violation of the Federal Records Act.
“They’re terrified of written records,” one former official told Politico.
Early on, Burgum had even inquired about trying to add a sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF, on the department’s sixth floor, even though there was already one just three floors down.
Since Burgum came in, the Interior Department has shrunk by nearly 14 percent. Among the thousands of employees who have fled are top-ranking officials, including William Doffermyre, the Interior’s Senate-confirmed solicitor; Adam Sluess, senior counselor; Wynn Radford, chief of staff; Matt Schafle, congressional affairs director; and Leslie Beyer, who departed just months after being confirmed as assistant secretary for land minerals management.
Three former Interior officials attributed their decision to leave—at least partly—to JoDee Hanson, Burgum’s chief of staff. Hanson’s behavior has caused her subordinates to cry, multiple former officials told Politico.
“The way that she managed the politicals in that building contributed to me leaving,” one ex-official told Politico.
Tony Irish, a 20-plus-year veteran of the Interior Department, told Politico that it was “abundantly clear” that Burgum did not value the opinions of career staffers.
“Burgum appears to combine arrogance with an utter lack of curiosity or humility to seek out the advice of people who have dedicated their professional careers to [Interior’s] objectives,” Irish said. “I think it shows his disdain for the rank and file.”
With all the blatant mismanagement, is it any surprise that Burgum’s efforts to mount a case against alleged vandals at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool imploded so spectacularly?