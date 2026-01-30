Feds Arrest Don Lemon and Minnesota Journalist Covering ICE

“Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards,” a statement from Lemon’s lawyer read. “Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done.… Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case. This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

The Justice Department announced that it would “pursue charges” against Lemon just over a week ago.

“Don Lemon himself has come out and said he knew exactly what was going to happen inside that facility,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said on The Benny Show earlier this month. “He went into the facility, and then he began—quote, unquote—‘committing journalism,’ as if that’s sort of a shield from being a part, an embedded part, of a criminal conspiracy. It isn’t.”