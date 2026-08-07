Trump’s Terrible July Jobs Numbers Only Hurt Women
And the number of women who have left the workforce since January is more than double the number of men.
Women accounted for 100 percent of the decline in the labor force in July, according to a National Women’s Law Center analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’s latest dismal jobs report.
Overall, the economy lost 23,000 jobs in July: Women lost 32,000 jobs, while men gained 9,000. Many of the jobs lost were in local government and leisure and hospitality—real jobs that real women, who are already dealing with slowed wages and rising inflation, work.
Meanwhile, a whopping 165,000 women exited the work force last month, meaning they were neither working nor looking for a new job. The number of men in the labor force remained steady.
Jasmine Tucker, vice president of research at NWLC, warned that this latest jobs report was “not a sign of a healthy economy.”
“Women are leaving the labor force in alarming numbers, and many who remain employed are underemployed. This administration cannot celebrate an economy that is failing so many women,” Tucker said.
In fact, more than double the number of women have left the labor force than men since the start of the year. A total of 845,000 women have left the workforce since January, while 406,000 men have left.
It’s hard not to see these startling statistics as part of the Trump administration’s broader campaign to undermine women’s rights and autonomy.
Whether it’s making it harder for women to vote, sidelining women professionally, or endangering emergency pregnancy care—targeting women’s livelihoods just feels like part of the system that’s working as it was designed.