Fox News Struggles to Spin Yet Another Bad Jobs Report
Hosts focus on corporate wins rather than real people’s struggles.
Even Fox News struggled to put a positive spin on a dismal July jobs report, as the U.S. economy lost 23,000 jobs that month.
“Again, a disappointing jobs report,” Fox Business’s Lauren Simonetti said on Mornings With Maria on Friday. “Dow Futures way up, doubling where they were before.”
“Twenty-three thousand jobs lost in the month of July,” Maria Bartiromo continued before turning to investor Louis Navellier. “Louis, you wanted a weak report and you got it. Was this too weak?”
Many of the jobs lost were in local government and leisure and hospitality—real jobs that real people, who are already dealing with slowed wages and rising inflation, work. Instead of focusing on their material reality, Navellier framed the weak jobs report as good because massive corporations like Palantir were still benefiting.
“When Palantir announced their earnings, they basically had record earnings by decreasing their sales force,” he said. “So there’s this AI productivity boom underway.… This is great news, that’s why the market’s up … so this is great news. Obviously a lot of people disappeared from the workforce.”
The rest of the segment continued to ignore the real-world implications of 23,000 lost jobs in the month of July, especially paired with high gas prices and tariff-based inflation. And while the unemployment rate fell 0.1 percent, that is due to people leaving the workforce entirely, not getting new jobs.
President Trump, ever sensitive to negative jobs reports, has yet to comment.