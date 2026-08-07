Fox News Struggles to Spin Yet Another Bad Jobs Report

“Twenty-three thousand jobs lost in the month of July,” Maria Bartiromo continued before turning to investor Louis Navellier. “Louis, you wanted a weak report and you got it. Was this too weak?”

Many of the jobs lost were in local government and leisure and hospitality—real jobs that real people, who are already dealing with slowed wages and rising inflation, work. Instead of focusing on their material reality, Navellier framed the weak jobs report as good because massive corporations like Palantir were still benefiting.

“When Palantir announced their earnings, they basically had record earnings by decreasing their sales force,” he said. “So there’s this AI productivity boom underway.… This is great news, that’s why the market’s up … so this is great news. Obviously a lot of people disappeared from the workforce.”