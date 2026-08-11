Democrats Launch Investigation Into ICE Detaining Military Spouses
A damning report revealed that ICE has detained more than 50 parents and spouses of military members since Donald Trump resumed office.
The Trump administration is targeting military spouses and their families for deportation. Now congressional Democrats are launching an investigation.
In a letter sent Sunday, a group of more than 60 Democrats accused the Department of Defense of collaborating with the Department of Homeland Security to detain and remove hundreds U.S. servicemembers, veterans, and their families. The letter writers noted that military recruiters are still promising immigration protections, even as the federal government pulls back those policies.
“These efforts imperil military readiness, weaken service members’ morale, and betray America’s promises to the people who put their lives on the line for our nation,” the letter said. The effort was led by Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.
Last week, the Associated Press reported that the Trump administration had detained more than 50 military members’ spouses and parents. The report followed the president’s evidently hollow gesture to form a Military Spouse Commission.
In April 2025, Immigration and Customs Enforcement rescinded its long-standing policy that treated military service as a “significant mitigating factor” when deciding whether to pursue immigration enforcement, and issued a rule stating that military service alone “does not automatically exempt” non-citizens from being swept up in enforcement actions.
A few months earlier, amid sweeping immigration enforcement operations across the country, recruiters for the U.S. military and National Guard urged high school students to join their ranks in order to protect their immigrant families.
In response to queries from lawmakers, the DOD has continued to insist there have been no recent policy changes. Democrats claim the Trump administration is misleading the public and U.S. servicemembers and luring them and their families into a trap.
“Donald Trump is breaking our country’s promises to servicemembers by tearing apart dozens of military families who were promised immigration protections,” Warren said. “That’s just plain cruel, and it’s hurting our military readiness and morale.”
The Democrats warned that if the DOD was involved in the immigration enforcement actions, that would violate the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits using the U.S. military to enforce domestic laws. They also warned that if U.S. military servicemembers were detained, it could violate the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, which provides protections to all active duty military members, including non-citizens, from immigration proceedings and other civil actions that interfere with their military duties.
The coalition of lawmakers demanded that the DHS, DOD, and the Department of Veterans Affairs provide answers to a range of questions about protections for U.S. military servicemembers by August 23.