Trump Sneaks Far-Right Goon Into Job Overseeing Reflecting Pool Probe

“I’m a doctor. This executive order is wrong. The President does not have the expertise to make these changes. Vaccines are overwhelmingly safe. Vaccines are effective. Vaccines DO NOT cause autism,” Cassidy wrote Monday on X. “Breaking up vaccines will mean children have to get more shots to get the same protection, not fewer shots. It will increase hesitancy and make children less safe. Parents should listen to their child’s pediatrician about vaccines rather than listening to an inaccurate executive order. This is so wrong.”

Cassidy is right. This policy is nonsensical and likely be a hard threshold to meet for many families, leading in turn to sicker kids and adults. But hearing it from him is especially rich given that he cast the decisive vote to confirm Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who also lacks the expertise to make massively consequential health decisions like this.

Cassidy also recently backed Kennedy’s pick for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head, Erica Schwartz—even though she gave no guarantees on vaccination scheduling. For what it’s worth, the CDC officially states that there’s “no published scientific evidence [that] shows any benefit in separating the combination MMR vaccine into three individual shots.”