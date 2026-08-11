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GOP Senator Who Confirmed RFK Lambasts MMR Vaccine Decision

Senator Bill Cassidy is incensed at the administration’s baseless decision to split up the MMR childhood vaccine into three separate shots.

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy
Senator Bill Cassidy
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Senator Bill Cassidy

Outgoing Senator Bill Cassidy—an on-again, off-again thorn in President Trump’s side—is now lambasting the president for his Monday executive order to divide the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, childhood vaccine schedule into three separate shots instead of one, falsely linking the previous protocol to autism.

“We want three separate vaccinations given at separate times. Together there could be a possibility they’re quite lethal, and separately it looks like they are not at all lethal,” Trump said at the signing event, baselessly suggesting that the shots kids have been receiving for years were killing them.

“I’m a doctor. This executive order is wrong. The President does not have the expertise to make these changes. Vaccines are overwhelmingly safe. Vaccines are effective. Vaccines DO NOT cause autism,” Cassidy wrote Monday on X. “Breaking up vaccines will mean children have to get more shots to get the same protection, not fewer shots. It will increase hesitancy and make children less safe. Parents should listen to their child’s pediatrician about vaccines rather than listening to an inaccurate executive order. This is so wrong.”

Cassidy is right. This policy is nonsensical and likely be a hard threshold to meet for many families, leading in turn to sicker kids and adults. But hearing it from him is especially rich given that he cast the decisive vote to confirm Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who also lacks the expertise to make massively consequential health decisions like this.

Cassidy also recently backed Kennedy’s pick for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head, Erica Schwartz—even though she gave no guarantees on vaccination scheduling. For what it’s worth, the CDC officially states that there’s “no published scientific evidence [that] shows any benefit in separating the combination MMR vaccine into three individual shots.”

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Trump Used Own Staff as Decoy During Iranian Assassination Threat

Donald Trump let the press pool and some of his staff think he was on Air Force One, while really he had been smuggled in a catering cart onto a different plane.

Donald Trump raises a fist while boarding Air Force One
Donald Trump boarding Air Force One
Eric Lee/Getty Images
Donald Trump boarding Air Force One

President Donald Trump secretly switched planes following assassination threats from Iran—leaving some staff and members of the press as decoys aboard the old Air Force One.

When Trump departed the NATO summit in Turkey last month, he told the press he would skip a ride on his newly renovated Qatari-gifted Air Force One, opting for the original “for old time’s sake.” In reality, top administration officials had hatched an elaborate ruse in the face of a credible assasination threat from Iran, The Washington Post reported Monday night.

After boarding on camera, Trump was quietly rolled off in a catering cart that pulled up to the plane, two U.S. officials told The New York Times. The president made his escape to England in a third military plane, and secretly returned to the original Air Force One after he landed.

Meanwhile, members of the press and some staff members remained on the plane, none the wiser—and evidently vulnerable to attack. While it is standard for the Secret Service to use a decoy in response to threats, in this case, the White House purposefully misled the press to report that Trump was aboard Air Force One, endangering their safety.

Only a few top administration officials were briefed on the plan, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, an official with knowledge of the plan told the Times.

Following a report last month detailing security concerns regarding the new Air Force One, Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, hinted that the administration might use subterfuge to aid in the president’s departure from Turkey.

“As the president has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal—including distraction and misdirection—to address those threats,” he said at the time. When the Times asked for new comments about the president’s latest farce, the White House reissued Cheung’s statement without the line on “distraction and misdirection.”

On the ride home from England, reporters asked Trump why they had flown there on the old Air Force One. Trump claimed he wanted soldiers stationed there to see his new plane. When they asked Trump why they’d been asked to keep their window blinds shut, Trump ranted about his dangerous life as the president.

“I’m number one on their list, before you,” the president told the reporters. “But if I go, you go. Right?”

It seems that Trump and his team were sort of hoping it would be the other way around.

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Trump Shut Down Efforts to Get Alleged Abuser to Drop Out of Midterms

Donald Trump’s team is apparently fine with the allegations against Representative Max Miller.

Representative Max Miller speaks into a microphone during an outdoor event. Donald Trump stands behind him.
Representative Max Miller
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Representative Max Miller

President Donald Trump reportedly shut down attempts to get Representative Max Miller, who is accused of abusing his daughter and ex-wife, to end his reelection campaign.

Politico reports that Trump’s team asked Ohio Republicans last week not to publicly pressure Miller to drop out of the race, because the White House believed he would refuse to do so. Before the president got involved, other Republicans and some White House officials were urging Miller to leave the race.

“They basically told us to back off,” one Ohio Republican told Politico, “and let the voters decide.”

White House officials told GOP leaders and other Ohio Republicans that Miller’s determination to continue his reelection campaign would nullify efforts to get him to drop out, and then those leaders would have to defend Miller and his campaign against Democratic attacks from his challenger Brian Poindexter.

The deadline for Miller to drop out was Monday at 4 p.m. State Republican Party leaders would have to have held a meeting two days before that to discuss his replacement. Republicans reportedly considered holding such a meeting in order to pressure Miller to drop out, but after hearing from the White House, they abandoned that effort.

Now they are stuck defending Miller, whose seat is supposed to be solidly Republican. His former father-in-law is Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, who has backed up his daughter’s abuse allegations and said Miller is unfit to serve. Ohio’s other senator, Republican Jon Husted, has called for Miller to resign and end his reelection bid. Miller has defiantly refused.

Miller is accused of beating and burning his ex-wife Emily Moreno, fracturing his young daughter’s collarbone, holding her beloved stuffed bunny hostage, and sharing an inappropriate photo of her, among other numerous allegations. Meanwhile, Poindexter, a union ironworker, is seeing a surge of interest in his campaign to oust Miller from a seat once considered out of reach for Democrats.

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Watch Pete Hegseth Wipe Actual Snot in His Hair

Is this the secret ingredient in Hegseth’s hairstyle?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth smiles with his mouth open while standing in the Oval Office.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Allison Robbert/The Washington Post/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

This video of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth may just be the grossest thing you see all day.

Hegseth just took the criticism that he acts like a little kid “playing army” to a whole new level.

At the renaming ceremony for the Joint Base Lindsey Graham Monday, Hegseth was caught on camera wiping his nose and then running that same hand through his hair.

This clip hits different considering that in 2019, Hegseth laughed on air about not washing his hands for 10 years, saying, “Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them, therefore, they are not real.”

The humiliating moment comes at a tough time for the secretary, politically.

Harry Enten, CNN’s chief data analyst, reported Sunday that Hegseth’s approval rating had hit the “lowest of the low” among his floundering administration colleagues.

“Twenty-two points underwater, and this has been something that’s been going on throughout the entire administration. He has been underwater in every single poll that I could find. That is his job disapproval rating being above his job approval rating, and Iran has not helped,” Enten said.

Enten pointed out that Hegseth’s negative-22-point approval rating was significantly lower than former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s seven-point approval rating in August 2006, shortly before the midterm elections that year.

Rumsfeld was forced to resign after Democrats swept control of the House. Now it seems that our snotty secretary could be headed for a similar fate.

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Trump Nods Off After Claiming Kids Get “Soda Bottle” Worth of Vaccines

Donald Trump slashed recommendations for childhood vaccinations.

Donald Trump sits at the Resolute Desk with his eyes closed while NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya speaks.
NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya (left) in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump
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NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya (left) in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump dozed off during the signing ceremony for his executive order changing the childhood vaccine schedule Monday.

The ceremony started off like many others in the Oval Office: Trump making some wild claims flanked by other White House officials and a guest. In this case, Trump was rambling about vaccines alongside Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya, right-wing podcaster and influencer Jayme Franklin, and White House adviser and deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

“I saw this early on and I’ve seen proof of it, where they have a vaccination that looks like the size of a, a bottle of soda poured into a little child’s, uh, body. And bad things happen in many, too many cases,” Trump said.

But shortly after that, Trump began to drift off, even as speakers such as Kennedy and Bhattacharya directly looked at and addressed him. While the NIH director was speaking, Trump appeared to fully fall asleep, his head leaning down on his right side, before catching himself.

A few minutes later, when taking questions from the press, Trump answered a question about escalation in the Iran war while sounding hoarse and fatigued.

The executive order itself is fully based on right-wing conspiracies and misinformation about vaccinating children, drawing from disproven claims about a link between vaccines and autism (which Kennedy is famous for pushing) and the supposed harm caused by combining certain vaccines into fewer shots, which the government’s own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is completely safe as of this writing. Meanwhile, the U.S. is experiencing a 35-year record high for measles, with more cases of the disease in the last 18 months than in the previous 25 years combined.

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