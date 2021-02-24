Dominion Voting Systems’ Legal Rampage Against Trump’s Grifters

Five days later, Newsmax gave Lindell an interview to discuss the fact that Twitter had banned Lindell’s account for spreading election disinformation and then had banned MyPillow’s corporate account because Lindell had used it to circumvent the ban on his personal account. Newsmax knew that the discussion of those bans was an invitation to have Lindell repeat the Big Lie that had gotten Lindell banned from Twitter in the first place. For weeks prior to that, Newsmax had broadcast defamatory falsehoods about Dominion. And Newsmax was fully aware at this point that the Big Lie was in fact a lie, as evidenced by Newsmax’s own prior “clarifying” segment on the topic. Newsmax had broadcast that segment because it was worried about being sued for defamation—not because it cared about the truth. If Newsmax cared about the truth, it would not have broadcast the Big Lie again after issuing the “clarifying” segment. But, unwilling to lose MyPillow ad dollars and seeking to protect its credibility with people it had already misled into believing the election was stolen, Newsmax bowed to the pressure and gave its financial backer a global platform to repeat the Big Lie that Newsmax knew was false—and to market MyPillow. Foreseeably, Lindell—introduced with the chyron “CEO, MyPillow”—said “we have all this election fraud with these Dominion machines. We have 100% proof.” Newsmax anchor Bob Sellers interjected by reading a legal disclaimer that was clearly drafted beforehand by Newsmax lawyers in a calculated attempt to shirk responsibility for what Newsmax knew Lindell would say on air. Lindell shouted over Sellers, saying that Twitter had banned him “because I’m reviewing all the evidence on Friday of the election fraud with all these machines.” Despite Sellers’s on-air plea to Newsmax to “get out of here,” Newsmax did not cut Lindell’s mic, and Sellers walked off set.

The Newsmax-Lindell blowup went semi-viral on social media and received some news coverage. What received less attention, however, was a follow-up appearance made on the network later that evening by Lindell to, according to Dominion, “smooth things over, market MyPillow, and lend further credibility to Lindell and the Big Lie about Dominion.”

Rob Schmitt acknowledged the earlier interview and told Lindell, “obviously you were on the network earlier in the day and we made some waves there. We’ll leave it at that. But you and Newsmax have always had a good relationship.” Newsmax again promoted the Big Lie by giving Lindell a platform to say, in reference to the earlier interview where he had said he had “100% proof” of “fraud with the Dominion machines,” that he would have “something coming out on Friday that is going to really help, a documentary I have put together.” When asked how the Twitter ban had impacted MyPillow’s business, Lindell said “Everyone is buying, and we are so busy, we are so busy, we are hiring. We have over 102 products, it is not just pillows anymore. Customers have always stepped up right now. It’s amazing. Just like Newsmax did.” Schmitt responded, “No kidding, my parents have one of your pillows in fact.” Lindell then pitched MyPillow and told viewers they could still use “the promo code ‘Newsmax’ on MyPillow.com to save up to 66%.”

When Lindell later bought large chunks of airtime on One America News Network, or OAN, the network tried to distance itself from what would undoubtedly be false claims by running a legal disclaimer before his broadcasts. But Dominion argued that this maneuver was disingenuous, at best. “In stark contrast to OAN’s barely legible fine-print disclaimer that the film contained ‘opinions’ ‘not intended to be taken or interpreted by the viewer as established facts,’ on its official Twitter feed, OAN explicitly endorsed and promoted the film as a ‘report breaking down election fraud evidence & showing how the unprecedented level of voter fraud was committed in the 2020 Presidential Election,’” Dominion noted in its complaint.

For Dominion itself, the impact of these lies is immense. “Because of death threats and other threatening messages prompted by the lies told by Lindell and his allies, Dominion has made significant expenditures to protect its people from harm—including by employing on-site police and security,” the company told the court. “Since the beginning of the viral disinformation campaign, Dominion has spent more than $565,000 on private security for the protection of its people.” The company itself has also suffered business damages from the reputational harm it suffered over the past few months. Dominion told the court that it projected a loss of $200 million in potential profits over the next five years and that its resale value, which once ranged between $450 million and $500 million, had been effectively “destroyed.”

What other remedy, beyond these kinds of lawsuits, is available to companies like Dominion?

What other remedy, beyond these kinds of lawsuits, is available to companies like Dominion? The First Amendment means that Congress can’t simply pass a law banning right-wing outlets from lying to their audiences. (This would also be a mistake for other reasons, even if the First Amendment did allow it.) Activist groups have tried to fight speech with speech by targeting Fox News with boycotts for more than a decade. Their efforts may have had some impact on individual hosts and shows, but they failed to tilt the network as a whole toward more responsible coverage. Fox’s corporate owners announced a 31 percent jump in advertising in the most recent quarterly report, increasing both revenue and profits even as it lost ratings share to right-flank rivals like OAN and Newsmax after the election.