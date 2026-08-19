Darline Graham Implodes in Embarrassing Debate Moment
The appointed senator couldn’t answer a simple question about national security.
Senate Darline Graham—sister of the late Lindsey Graham—had a debate performance so poor it should leave the GOP even less sure about her than they already were.
Graham appeared on the debate stage Tuesday evening with her runoff election opponent, Representative Ralph Norman.
“Senator, are Taiwan and the South China Sea national security issues for the United States?” a moderator asked Graham.
“Um, I’m sorry, could you repeat the question?” Graham asked. It was repeated.
“I’m just gonna be honest here. I’m not on national security that—I’m not that informed on national security,” Graham said, suggesting that she has no idea what’s going on with Taiwan and the South China Sea. “But I do support the military. My brother was in the Air Force for 33 years, so I will do everything I can to support the military. My dad was in the Army, I’m not a polished politician up here. National security is not my thing, not my area of expertise. But I do support the military.”
The clip is genuinely a rough watch, and Graham was duly lambasted for it online.
“I’ve seen politicians reveal their ignorance with terrible answers, but have never seen a Senate candidate openly admit they’re ‘not that informed on national security,’” journalist Ahmed Baba wrote on X. “An answer that should disqualify her from the nom. But who knows. We’re year 10 into American idiocracy.”
“This is painful to watch. ‘I’m not that informed on the economy, but I support people having money’ would be roughly the equivalent,” Billy Binion of the libertarian magazine Reason wrote. “I’m sincerely sorry for Darline Graham’s loss. But being related to a former lawmaker is not a qualification for the Senate.”
It’s entirely reasonable to expect someone running for Senate to have some kind of familiarity with Taiwan and China’s territorial conflict. Graham admitted she had none, while Norman offered up an actual answer.
“Taiwan’s a definite ally, and we have a trading relationship with them that is beneficial to the United States, chips being one of them—and others,” he said. “What the president is doing right is he’s enabling Taiwan to defend themselves against China. But it’s peace through strength that he’s showing.... They don’t wanna deal with America, and that’s why they haven’t attacked Taiwan. If they had some weak Democrat in office … [China] would take it over. But we can’t let them.”
In the same debate, Graham also said that there were 50 million people living in South Carolina. There are only 5.6 million.