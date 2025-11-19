Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Punched in the Face During Racist March
After receiving a pardon from Donald Trump, Jake Lang decided to lead a racist march through the streets of Dearborn.
A January 6 rioter decided to lead a hate march Tuesday in Dearborn, Michigan, a city with a sizable Muslim and Arab American populace, and got punched in the face.
Jake Lang, who was pardoned by Donald Trump while facing 11 charges related to his actions at the Capitol in 2021, decided to hold his own march in the city while Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Anthony Hudson led a march of his supporters. Lang had a clear agenda in mind, holding a banner that read “Americans Against Islamification,” taunting counterprotesters with bacon, and threatening to burn the Quran.
One counterprotester decided that Lang needed to be taught a lesson, and, while pretending to march next to him, suddenly turned and punched a smiling Lang in the face. Lang tried to shrug it off, telling a throng of cameras, “I was punched harder by Capitol police officer ladies,” while the puncher ran away across a busy street.
Lang, who is running as a Republican for Marco Rubio’s vacated Senate seat in Florida, was accused of assaulting law enforcement with a deadly weapon and engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds at the Capitol over four years ago. He also tried to form his own paramilitary militia in 2021, and in his remarks on Tuesday, even expressed concern about a growing non-white American population.
Dearborn has been targeted by anti-Muslim and anti-Arab protesters before. The latest protests came after Hudson claimed that Dearborn was under sharia law, only to walk back his claims after visiting the city and meeting Muslims last week. The stated goal of his march was to promote unity, but it seems to have attracted people like Lang, a bigot with a history of violence. Unfortunately for Lang, his actions led to a violent punch in the face.