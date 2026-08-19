Democrats Declare Victory in District Held by GOP for Nearly 30 Years
Democrats have just flipped a deep-red Trump seat, in what should be a warning for every Republican come November.
Democrats have declared victory in a Pennsylvania state House seat that Republicans held for nearly 30 years.
In a special election for the state House’s 12th District seat, Democrat Brandon Dukes is leading over Republican Scott Timko by less than 100 votes, 8,434 to 8,346, with 99 percent of votes counted.
Dukes told the local Cranberry Eagle Tuesday night, “I’m ecstatic. I’m shocked.”
“I’m still processing this. We just flipped a Trump plus-18 seat, and we flipped a red seat that’s been red for almost 30 years. We made history,” Dukes said.
Dukes, a commercial loan administrator at TD Bank, will face off again in the November general election against Timko, a retired Air Force captain, commercial pilot and former small business owner. For now, though, Democrats are declaring victory in a deep-red Pennsylvania county that also happens to be close to where a gunman tried to assassinate President Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.
“Tonight’s result not only shows what can be accomplished when Democrats are willing to fight everywhere, but it sets the stage for this November’s midterm elections,” said Eugene DePasquale, chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, in a statement. “Pennsylvanians across the political spectrum are sick and tired of Republicans’ chaotic, corrupt, and cost-raising agenda—and they’re ready to reject them at the polls and elect Democrats up and down the ballot in historic fashion.”
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, also celebrated Dukes’s win.
“Pennsylvanians are rising up and using their power to combat the chaos, cruelty, and corruption—and we’re not slowing down. I was proud to back Brandon,” Shapiro posted Tuesday night. “Congratulations State Representative-Elect Dukes—I look forward to getting stuff done together.🇺🇲”
If Democrats can keep this momentum, it not only bodes well for the November midterms, but also for 2028.