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Hegseth Covered Up the Real Reason the USS Lincoln Wasn’t Resupplied

According to a report from MS NOW, the USS Abraham Lincoln wasn’t resupplied because Iranian strikes destroyed a key Navy resupply base in the Middle East.

Pete Hegseth screams in front of a flag
Pete Hegseth
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Pete Hegseth

The USS Abraham Lincoln wasn’t able to be resupplied because the U.S. Navy’s main resupply base in the Gulf of Oman was destroyed by Iranian strikes—a fact that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth chose not to make public, David Rhode, MS NOW’s senior national security reporter, said on Tuesday.

From late February until June, Iran launched extensive missile and drone strikes on Naval Support Activity Bahrain, causing devastating damage that was not acknowledged by the Pentagon.

The U.S. Navy was forced to evacuate most personnel, and move supply operations to a U.K. naval base on Diego Garcia, a tiny island in the Indian Ocean 2,200 miles from where two aircraft carrier groups have been operating in the Gulf of Oman.

Rhode also refuted Trump’s repeated claims that the Strait of Hormuz was open and under U.S. control. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre reported that a ship was attacked as recently as Tuesday, as it attempted to exit the strait. Rhode pointed to a separate incident in the Red Sea, where Iran-backed Houthis attacked a ship at the Bab el-Madeb Strait.

According to MS NOW, recent reports of horrific conditions aboard U.S. Navy ships showed that the U.S. Navy was clearly under “tremendous strain.” Family members of sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln have reported food shortages, and sanitation issues. During the Lincoln’s more than 200 days without a port call, there have been multiple instances where sailors have tried to jump overboard. And the problems experienced by U.S. Navy service members aren’t confined to just one ship.

Rhode criticized Trump’s repeated dismissal of family members’ concerns as an “unforced political error.”

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Trump’s Losing Streak Continues With Three More Primary Flops

The candidates endorsed by Trump keep losing their elections, even in deep red states.

Donald Trump points and speaks as he stands in front of a U.S. flag.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump’s endorsements keep losing.

Two of his picks in Florida’s Republican congressional primaries were defeated Tuesday night: Incumbent Representative Cory Mills, who is facing a multitude of scandals, fell short in the 7th district, and former Commerce Department adviser Catalina Lauf was unable to benefit from a late Trump endorsement in the crowded 19th district. On top of that, his choice for governor of Wyoming, Megan Degenfelder, lost by nearly 16 percentage points.

These losses make it 10 times in this election cycle that a Trump-backed candidate lost their Republican primary, the same amount that he lost in 2018, 2020, and 2024 combined. Trump’s worst year for endorsements was in 2022, and he’s one loss away from matching that.

X screenshot Aaron Blake @AaronBlake 10 Trump-endorsed candidates have now lost this primary season -- including 6 in the last two weeks and 3 on Tuesday alone. Those 10 losses are as much as Trump suffered in 2018, 2020 and 2024 combined. And it's one shy of matching his worst year, 2022. (screenshot of names who lost)

Mills is facing a Department of Justice investigation over sexual misconduct, campaign finance violations, financial disclosure violations, accepting inappropriate gifts, and multiple ethics violations. Just days ago, Mills refused to deny reports that he dated a 19-year-old as a sitting member of Congress. He lost his race to former TV reporter Ryan Elijah by 13 points.

Trump waited until last week to endorse Lauf, who was running in a crowded and expensive primary against former Representatives Chris Collins and Madison Cawthorn, several former congressional candidates, a January 6 rioter, and many transplants to the state. In the end, one of the few local candidates, conservative radio host Jim Schwartzel, won the race to replace Representative Byron Donalds, who is running for Florida governor.

And Degenfelder, Wyoming’s superintendent of public instruction, lost handily to state Senator Eric Barlow in the deep red state by more than 20,000 votes, despite running a very conservative campaign. Barring some kind of crazy news, Barlow will likely be elected governor in November.

All of this suggests that Trump’s unpopularity is becoming too much even among Republicans. His approval rating has fallen to 33 percent, the lowest level of his presidency, according to a new Reuters poll. But Trump was still unrepentant Wednesday morning, bashing Mills before throwing his weight behind Elijah on Truth Social. It looks like he won’t change his ways before November.

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“With All My Heart”: Natalie Harp and Trump Saga Just Gets Stranger

President Trump’s much younger assistant seems wholly obsessed with him.

Donald Trump and Natalie Harp (carrying a binder and a large backpack) disembark from Marine One.
President Donald Trump and aide Natalie Harp exit Marine One on August 16.
Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and aide Natalie Harp exit Marine One on August 16.

The saga around Trump’s personal aide Natalie Harp grows stranger, as new reporting points to her deeper obsession with him—one that goes beyond just doing her job.

CNN reported that in 2023, Harp got into a massive argument with the drivers of Trump’s motorcade after they told her there wasn’t enough room in Trump’s SUV for her as he headed to a New York City courthouse for more legal issues—leading her to hop in the trunk of the SUV and ride in there.

The New York Times also unearthed some of Harp’s gushing letters to Trump.

“I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland,” she wrote after being caught running alongside Trump’s golf cart. “I want things to always be right between us. I also know I’ve been distracted all week (forgetting to eat throughout the days, and even forgetting to sleep, and only catching a couple hours at a time) ... With all my heart, Natalie.”

The phrasing of this letter—and the fact that it exists at all—does not feel appropriate for any working relationship, much less one between the president and his closest personal assistant. Harp’s estranged older brother added even more context to her fascination with Trump, and letter-writing.

“I’d say since she was, like, 16, she’s had an obsession with, um, gosh, how do I explain this? Um, she’s written letters to other presidents, let me put it that way,” he said on CNN Tuesday night. “It’s actually kind of sad. That’s obsession. It’s like an unhealthy obsession with someone if you’re gonna jump into the trunk of their car.”

Harp’s relationship with the president has been scrutinized in the past, but it’s currently come under the national spotlight thanks to a comment from Senator Jon Ossoff that has sent the MAGA base into a rage.

“[Trump] doesn’t want to do the job,” he said at an Atlanta rally earlier this month. “He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar.”

Ossoff was alluding to how Harp made it onto Trump’s secret flight out of Turkey last month, while journalists and Cabinet members like Secretary of State Marco Rubio remained aboard the Air Force One at risk of an Iranian strike.

Even as the entire MAGA sphere attempts to shrug this reporting off as targeted liberal fake news, It’s clear that this story isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

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Democrats Declare Victory in District Held by GOP for Nearly 30 Years

Democrats have just flipped a deep-red Trump seat, in what should be a warning for every Republican come November.

A white man and white woman cast their ballots
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Democrats have declared victory in a Pennsylvania state House seat that Republicans held for nearly 30 years.

In a special election for the state House’s 12th District seat, Democrat Brandon Dukes is leading over Republican Scott Timko by less than 100 votes, 8,434 to 8,346, with 99 percent of votes counted.

Dukes told the local Cranberry Eagle Tuesday night, “I’m ecstatic. I’m shocked.”

“I’m still processing this. We just flipped a Trump plus-18 seat, and we flipped a red seat that’s been red for almost 30 years. We made history,” Dukes said.

Dukes, a commercial loan administrator at TD Bank, will face off again in the November general election against Timko, a retired Air Force captain, commercial pilot and former small business owner. For now, though, Democrats are declaring victory in a deep-red Pennsylvania county that also happens to be close to where a gunman tried to assassinate President Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.

“Tonight’s result not only shows what can be accomplished when Democrats are willing to fight everywhere, but it sets the stage for this November’s midterm elections,” said Eugene DePasquale, chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, in a statement. “Pennsylvanians across the political spectrum are sick and tired of Republicans’ chaotic, corrupt, and cost-raising agenda—and they’re ready to reject them at the polls and elect Democrats up and down the ballot in historic fashion.”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, also celebrated Dukes’s win.

“Pennsylvanians are rising up and using their power to combat the chaos, cruelty, and corruption—and we’re not slowing down. I was proud to back Brandon,” Shapiro posted Tuesday night. “Congratulations State Representative-Elect Dukes—I look forward to getting stuff done together.🇺🇲”

If Democrats can keep this momentum, it not only bodes well for the November midterms, but also for 2028.

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Darline Graham Implodes in Embarrassing Debate Moment

The appointed senator couldn’t answer a simple question about national security.

Senator Darline Graham at a podium on the debate stage
Senator Darline Graham
Peter Zay/Anadolu/Getty Images
Senator Darline Graham

Senate Darline Graham—sister of the late Lindsey Graham—had a debate performance so poor it should leave the GOP even less sure about her than they already were.

Graham appeared on the debate stage Tuesday evening with her runoff election opponent, Representative Ralph Norman.

“Senator, are Taiwan and the South China Sea national security issues for the United States?” a moderator asked Graham.

“Um, I’m sorry, could you repeat the question?” Graham asked. It was repeated. 

“I’m just gonna be honest here. I’m not on national security that—I’m not that informed on national security,” Graham said, suggesting that she has no idea what’s going on with Taiwan and the South China Sea. “But I do support the military. My brother was in the Air Force for 33 years, so I will do everything I can to support the military. My dad was in the Army, I’m not a polished politician up here. National security is not my thing, not my area of expertise. But I do support the military.”

The clip is genuinely a rough watch, and Graham was duly lambasted for it online. 

“I’ve seen politicians reveal their ignorance with terrible answers, but have never seen a Senate candidate openly admit they’re ‘not that informed on national security,’” journalist Ahmed Baba wrote on X. “An answer that should disqualify her from the nom. But who knows. We’re year 10 into American idiocracy.”

“This is painful to watch. ‘I’m not that informed on the economy, but I support people having money’ would be roughly the equivalent,” Billy Binion of the libertarian magazine Reason wrote. “I’m sincerely sorry for Darline Graham’s loss. But being related to a former lawmaker is not a qualification for the Senate.”

It’s entirely reasonable to expect someone running for Senate to have some kind of familiarity with Taiwan and China’s territorial conflict. Graham admitted she had none, while Norman offered up an actual answer.

“Taiwan’s a definite ally, and we have a trading relationship with them that is beneficial to the United States, chips being one of them—and others,” he said. “What the president is doing right is he’s enabling Taiwan to defend themselves against China. But it’s peace through strength that he’s showing.... They don’t wanna deal with America, and that’s why they haven’t attacked Taiwan. If they had some weak Democrat in office … [China] would take it over. But we can’t let them.” 

In the same debate, Graham also said that there were 50 million people living in South Carolina. There are only 5.6 million.  

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