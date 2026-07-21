Justice Department Secretly Investigating Republican Congressman

A third source told MS NOW that the FBI has spoken to at least one person about Mills’s finances and the allegations against him, which are numerous. Mills told the outlet by phone that “This is the first I’m hearing about it.”

“The [Federal Election Commission] dismissed all the campaign stuff,” Mills said, referring to allegations he misused campaign funds. He said that he thought the investigation must be about “all the things stemming from the Ethics investigation.” The House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into Mills last November, and was still gathering evidence about Mills’s misconduct as of May this year.

Mills allegedly harassed his ex-girlfriend, former Miss United States Lindsey Langston, and threatened to release revenge porn of her after she dumped him last year upon learning of his affair. Mills also allegedly assaulted the second woman he was dating, who reported him to police.