Justice Department Secretly Investigating Republican Congressman
Representative Cory Mills appears to be under investigation.
After months of scandal, Republican Representative Cory Mills is finally under investigation.
MS NOW, citing two anonymous sources, reports that the Department of Justice has launched a criminal probe into the Florida man, who is accused of sexual misconduct, campaign finance violations, financial disclosure violations, accepting inappropriate gifts, and multiple ethics violations.
A third source told MS NOW that the FBI has spoken to at least one person about Mills’s finances and the allegations against him, which are numerous. Mills told the outlet by phone that “This is the first I’m hearing about it.”
“The [Federal Election Commission] dismissed all the campaign stuff,” Mills said, referring to allegations he misused campaign funds. He said that he thought the investigation must be about “all the things stemming from the Ethics investigation.” The House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into Mills last November, and was still gathering evidence about Mills’s misconduct as of May this year.
Mills allegedly harassed his ex-girlfriend, former Miss United States Lindsey Langston, and threatened to release revenge porn of her after she dumped him last year upon learning of his affair. Mills also allegedly assaulted the second woman he was dating, who reported him to police.
Mills didn’t face any criminal consequences in the latter case, as the interim District of Columbia U.S. Attorney at the time, Ed Martin, refused to sign the Metropolitan Police Department’s arrest warrant. Later reports found that Mills tried to get out of being arrested by threatening to call then-Attorney General Pam Bondi. Also in 2025, news reports revealed that Mills was caught with sex workers in 2021 in the eastern European country of Georgia while en route to Afghanistan.
Mills has ignored calls to step down, and Republicans in Congress have decided not to pursue expelling him from the House. Mills is still running for reelection, and it remains to be seen if he’ll face any consequences in Florida’s August 18 primary, or the November general election.