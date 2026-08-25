Trump Team Refuses to Explain Imported Beef Origin as Backlash Grows

“I am not privy to talk about that. I think the conversations are still going on, and that’s Ambassador [Jamieson] Greer who’s finalizing what exactly that looks like, and I think the president’s involved in that as well,” she said.

Q: Which specific countries have been in talks with the US about stepping up beef imports?



BROOKE ROLLINS: I am not privy to talk about that pic.twitter.com/CXKMSvspaI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2026

It’s certainly alarming that Rollins is unable to be transparent and honest with Americans about where the cheap beef is coming from.

“The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture is not privy to talk about 300,000 metric tons of food that, according to the President, is right now making its way to the dinner tables of countless ordinary Americans?” The New Republic’s Greg Sargent wrote on X. “Isn’t she curious about this? Didn’t she ask Trump for clarification of it?”