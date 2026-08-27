Education Department Seriously Posts Video Comparing Trump to Hitler
Was this a mistake—or did the Department of Education post this on purpose?
On Wednesday night, the Department of Education posted a video to X comparing President Trump to Adolf Hitler, and then deleted it following massive backlash.
The video was a clip from the 2017 film Darkest Hour about Winston Churchill during World War II, and has Gary Oldman playing Churchill shouting, “You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth!” Oldman’s character was talking about Hitler in the scene, but the department’s clip followed the line with techno music over a montage of President Trump, implying that he’s the tiger. The post carried the tagline, “No one does it like us,” followed by a tiger emoji.
The post quickly attracted attention and a community note explaining the movie reference, with X users mocking and attacking the Department of Education account for comparing Trump to Hitler. One X account, @rokhannacycle, pointed out that the video appeared to be a ripoff of a Tiger Woods video from TikTok.
The Trump administration regularly posts flippant, offensive memes on its social media accounts, sometimes incorporating white supremacist and white nationalist tropes. The Department of Homeland Security in particular regularly evokes neo-Nazi allusions to push the administration’s mass deportation policy.
White House staffer Kaelan Dorr has pushed the edgy meme strategy, or “banger memes” as the White House X account describes it. It’s not clear in this case whether the communications staffer behind the post wanted Trump to look cool like a tiger and missed the context, or actually wanted to positively compare the president to Hitler. With this administration, unfortunately either is possible.