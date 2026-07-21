Trump Says He Plans to Do Nothing About That Supposed Election Fraud
Trump delivered a prime-time address to the nation on election fraud. Now he admits it’s not that big of a deal.
President Trump is now downplaying the election fraud accusations he made in a prime-time address to the nation last week.
On Tuesday, Trump was asked by a reporter if he was planning to impose consequences on China, which he blamed for interfering in the 2020 presidential election, during his nationally televised address on Thursday. His answer was dismissive.
“Well, we talked to them about it. It took place a long time ago, I think China is maybe a little bit different today than it was then. But look, they do things, and we do things to them, I’ll be honest. We do things to them too, it’s not a one-way street. But we’ll be talking to them, yeah,” Trump responded.
It was a rather nonchalant answer, considering that Trump took over Americans’ televisions to rail against voting fraud and foreign interference in elections. He singled out China for its efforts in the 2020 election, and the White House released declassified documents that supposedly backed up Trump’s claims but in reality exposed his lies.
The files said that China attempted to sway public opinion without interfering with ballots or voting machines. Any information presented in the files didn’t support the points Trump was making in his speech. The remarks were panned for fearmongering with meager evidence, and even conservatives, including Trump’s friends at Fox News, didn’t take it seriously. Based on Trump’s remarks Tuesday, he didn’t believe his own words, either.