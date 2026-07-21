Trump Says He Plans to Do Nothing About That Supposed Election Fraud

“Well, we talked to them about it. It took place a long time ago, I think China is maybe a little bit different today than it was then. But look, they do things, and we do things to them, I’ll be honest. We do things to them too, it’s not a one-way street. But we’ll be talking to them, yeah,” Trump responded.

Q: Are you planning to impose consequences for what you announced about them meddling in The 2020 election?



TRUMP: It took place a long time ago. I think China is maybe a little bit different today than it was then. But look, we do things to them too. pic.twitter.com/OxNElA7LLt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 21, 2026

It was a rather nonchalant answer, considering that Trump took over Americans’ televisions to rail against voting fraud and foreign interference in elections. He singled out China for its efforts in the 2020 election, and the White House released declassified documents that supposedly backed up Trump’s claims but in reality exposed his lies.

The files said that China attempted to sway public opinion without interfering with ballots or voting machines. Any information presented in the files didn’t support the points Trump was making in his speech. The remarks were panned for fearmongering with meager evidence, and even conservatives, including Trump’s friends at Fox News, didn’t take it seriously. Based on Trump’s remarks Tuesday, he didn’t believe his own words, either.