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Trump Says He Plans to Do Nothing About That Supposed Election Fraud

Trump delivered a prime-time address to the nation on election fraud. Now he admits it’s not that big of a deal.

President Donald Trump speaks at the presidential podium
Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty Images
President Donald Trump addresses the nation about election fraud, on July 16.

President Trump is now downplaying the election fraud accusations he made in a prime-time address to the nation last week.

On Tuesday, Trump was asked by a reporter if he was planning to impose consequences on China, which he blamed for interfering in the 2020 presidential election, during his nationally televised address on Thursday. His answer was dismissive.

“Well, we talked to them about it. It took place a long time ago, I think China is maybe a little bit different today than it was then. But look, they do things, and we do things to them, I’ll be honest. We do things to them too, it’s not a one-way street. But we’ll be talking to them, yeah,” Trump responded.

It was a rather nonchalant answer, considering that Trump took over Americans’ televisions to rail against voting fraud and foreign interference in elections. He singled out China for its efforts in the 2020 election, and the White House released declassified documents that supposedly backed up Trump’s claims but in reality exposed his lies.

The files said that China attempted to sway public opinion without interfering with ballots or voting machines. Any information presented in the files didn’t support the points Trump was making in his speech. The remarks were panned for fearmongering with meager evidence, and even conservatives, including Trump’s friends at Fox News, didn’t take it seriously. Based on Trump’s remarks Tuesday, he didn’t believe his own words, either.

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Trump Flips Out When Asked What Exactly the Plan Is in Iran

Donald Trump couldn’t handle a simple question from a reporter about the escalating war with Iran.

Donald Trump speaking in the Oval Office
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Trump blew a gasket when he was asked if he had a concrete plan for the escalating war on Iran.

“Mr. President, there are no signs that Iran is ready to stop fighting, so what is the plan?” a reporter asked Trump on Tuesday morning while he met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the Oval Office. “Is the plan to just keep bombing until they give up?”

“How would you know that there are no signs? Why, do you know something I don’t know?” Trump replied.

“Well, they continue to attack our allies and kill Americans.”

“You don’t know what the dialogue is behind the scenes, that they wanna meet desperately to try and end it because they’re getting decimated. You don’t get that when you listen to your fake station,” Trump responded defensively. “You don’t know anything.”

“So talks are still possible?” the reporter pressed.

“Do you know something I don’t know?” Trump asked again.

“Well, tell us.”

“I will tell you: They wanna desperately meet. And until they’re ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest in meeting.”

So the answer is yes—the plan is to keep bombing Iran until something changes. It’s been 10 days of back-and-forth strikes between the two countries as Iran continues to hold tight to the Strait of Hormuz, with help from the Houthis reportedly on the way. Three U.S. service members have been killed since Friday, and Iran has demonstrated that it doesn’t need a massive Air Force or Navy to make U.S. efforts to control the region look futile. This comes as Trump continues the tough talk, threatening death and destruction while oil prices rise and the Pentagon runs out of money and weapons.

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Trump Tries to Raise Money With Fake “Failed Application” Scam Email

Trump is stooping to scamming his supporters out of their money.

Stack of "Trump Make America Great Again" cowboy hats
Kevin Carter/Getty Images
MAGA merchandise for sale near the White House on May 29

President Trump’s campaign is using a misleading email to solicit donations by fooling people into thinking an application failed.

The Trump-Vance campaign’s email to supporters starts with the subject line “Respectfully, I’m sorry.” The email then tells them that their “Trump Inner Circle” application “FAILED because of technical difficulties.”

“Was this a technical error? Your application was denied!” the email reads, before directing the recipient to click a button labeled “TRY AGAIN HERE.”

The email, which was first reported on by MeidasTouch News, ends with a message that Trump is “expecting to see your name” on his “roster before the doors close at midnight tonight,” creating a sense of urgency to fix or complete the application. But there is no application. Clicking the button just redirects to a fundraising page asking for a contribution.

It looks like a typical email scam, down to the bright red color used on the “TRY AGAIN HERE” button. But the email address it’s coming from is legitimate: contact@win.donaldjtrump.com, and it’s likely to dupe a lot of Trump supporters, particularly older people who think they need to pay up. It’s not the first time Trump has done this.

In December, Trump sent out a fundraising email warning recipients that Democrats would steal their “tariff rebate checks” if they didn’t donate money to him within the hour. Republicans as a whole have often raked in cash from older people, even when they have dementia, with misleading tactics.

Trump has already raised a massive war chest, with many Republicans worrying that he’s hoarding much-needed funds. He’s not even engaging with GOP members of Congress on Capitol Hill that much. These fundraising emails appear to be yet another grift.

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Blanche Begs Judge Not to Fine Him $1,000 a Day Over Epstein Files

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche called the proposed fine “absurd.”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks during his Senate committee confirmation hearing
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is begging a federal judge to let him off the hook for a $1,000-a-day fine.

This fine is Blanche’s latest setback in a series of back-and-forths surrounding a lawsuit brought against him by journalist Katie Phang, who has accused the Department of Justice of failing to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Phang sued the DOJ in April for a “brazen, shocking, and ongoing violation” of the law, which President Donald Trump reluctantly signed in November.

Despite the Justice Department’s repeated assertions that the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and subsequent release of files has been conducted with “an unprecedented commitment to transparency,” millions of files are still either missing or redacted.

In June, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan ordered Blanche to produce previously redacted materials from the Epstein files, including FBI notes from interviews with a woman alleging that Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1980s when she was 13 years old, as well as email exchanges with Epstein regarding a “torture video” and the identities of Epstein’s potential co-conspirators.

Sullivan gave Blanche until July 2 to produce the materials. When the acting attorney general failed to do so, Phang suggested a daily $1,000 fine until he complied.

Blanche lashed out Monday in a melodramatic brief attacking Phang’s argument as “outlandish,” “absurd,” and “hyperbolic rhetoric seeking to impose punitive sanctions” on the Department of Justice. He called her lawsuit “sensational and unsubstantiated,” despite the reality that her entire argument is based on cold, hard facts.

Phang’s ongoing lawsuit is yet another headache for Blanche, whose scheme to secure a permanent promotion to attorney general has not exactly been smooth sailing. After days of tense confirmation hearings in the Senate, an uncomfortable meeting with Epstein survivors, and hundreds of Blanche’s former colleagues opposing his nomination, $1,000 a day just might drive him over the edge.

Too bad. Let’s see the money.

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Pentagon Not Just Running Out of Weapons—but Also Money

Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran has put the Pentagon in a tough spot five months later.

President Donald Trump listens as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a Cabinet meeting
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon isn’t just running out of weapons as the war on Iran intensifies—it’s also running out of money.

The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon is facing an upcoming budget deficit caused directly by President Trump’s war on Iran, forcing it to cut training, maintenance, and military preparations. Hegseth has also not been transparent or timely about the ultimate costs of the war, leading to more confusion and disarray.

“We need to know what we’re purchasing and why we’re purchasing it,” Democratic Representative Betty McCollum, ranking member of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, told the Post, noting that other Pentagon officials were “very concerned” about the lack of information they were receiving.

The House is set to vote on a $73 billion defense package this week, more than the $67 billion the administration requested to help it out of the hole it’s dug. That request has not been well received, as most Democrats oppose any new funding for the Iran war.

This news also comes as the U.S. is dealing with a dwindling stockpile of munitions, contributing to the administration’s financial requests.

It’s absurd that the Pentagon is running out of money when its budget for this year was $1 trillion, with the Trump administration already requesting $1.5 trillion for 2027—a record-setting amount. They’re stacking up bills with your taxpayer dollars to go deeper into a war that the vast majority of the country does not support.

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