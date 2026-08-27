Max Miller Threatens to Air Ex-Father-in-Law’s Dirty Laundry
Miller made the veiled threat against Senator Bernie Moreno amid abuse allegations and an ongoing custody battle over his toddler daughter.
Representative Max Miller is needling his former father-in-law, Senator Bernie Moreno.
The embattled Ohio Republican representative issued a veiled threat against Moreno at the Cuyahoga County family court Wednesday, claiming that his marriage to Moreno’s daughter had revealed things that he believed the senator would like him to “remain quiet about.”
“I was a part of that family for a very long time,” Miller told Mother Jones’s Abby Vesoulis on video. “There are certain things that he would like me to remain quiet about, and I respectfully have, and I will always intend to do that because that’s not my business to share. But it’s politically motivated.”
The comment came right after a hearing in Miller’s contentious custody battle over his two-year-old daughter. Miller initially declined to speak with reporters, but then decided to cut his attorney off mid-sentence to voice the warning.
“No, no,” Miller’s lawyer could be heard saying in the background of the clip.
Emily Moreno, Miller’s ex-wife, alleges the congressman physically hurt her and their toddler. In court filings and police reports, Moreno has accused Miller of throwing her against a wall, leaving an “obvious grab mark on her upper arm”; throwing scalding water on her (an incident that Miller refuted as “horseplay”); and having “held a gun to her head.” Moreno also recounted an instance in which their daughter told her, “Daddy kill you.”
Medical records submitted during the couple’s custody dispute cited several injuries to their young daughter, as well, including a broken collarbone that Moreno claimed occurred during Miller’s care.
In other instances, Miller allegedly withheld his daughter’s favorite toy from her, and accidentally published audio recordings alleging his drug abuse as well as naked images of his daughter in misguided attempts to prove his own innocence.
It took the Ohio senator weeks to get publicly involved in the dangerous affair affecting his daughter and granddaughter, but Bernie Moreno finally denounced Miller earlier this month, writing in a post on X that the Donald Trump–backed Republican should “not serve in the House of Representatives.” At least five other senators have also urged Miller to drop out of his respective House race.
Miller has categorically denied the allegations and sued his ex-wife for defamation in May. He was never charged with a crime, and the Department of Children and Family Services did not find evidence to substantiate allegations of child abuse, according to court filings.