Max Miller Threatens to Air Ex-Father-in-Law’s Dirty Laundry

“I was a part of that family for a very long time,” Miller told Mother Jones’s Abby Vesoulis on video. “There are certain things that he would like me to remain quiet about, and I respectfully have, and I will always intend to do that because that’s not my business to share. But it’s politically motivated.”

The comment came right after a hearing in Miller’s contentious custody battle over his two-year-old daughter. Miller initially declined to speak with reporters, but then decided to cut his attorney off mid-sentence to voice the warning.

“No, no,” Miller’s lawyer could be heard saying in the background of the clip.