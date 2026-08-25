Trump Ignored Every Warning He Got on Iran War—and There Were a Lot

Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard warned Trump in February that assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would only bring a more hard-line government into power, which in turn would lead Iran to tighten their grip on the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices skyrocketing and crippling the global energy market.

There were other warnings too. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine told Trump that an all-out campaign would result in an overexerted fighting force and a depleted weapons stockpile. Even Vice President JD Vance warned against escalation at one point.

The Trump administration has gone to great lengths to make Americans believe that Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon, that its military really is decimated, and that this feckless war is in their best interest.