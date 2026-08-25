Trump Ignored Every Warning He Got on Iran War—and There Were a Lot
A new report reveals how top intel officers, military leaders, and Cabinet officials tried to warn Trump about the risks of starting a war with Iran.
Multiple people close to President Trump advised him to moderate his approach to the war on Iran. Six months later, with 18 U.S. service members and 3,000 Iranians dead and his approval rating at an all-time low, it appears he should’ve listened.
A new report from The Wall Street Journal reveals how Trump ignored the warnings of his own administration members in the lead-up to the February attack.
Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard warned Trump in February that assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would only bring a more hard-line government into power, which in turn would lead Iran to tighten their grip on the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices skyrocketing and crippling the global energy market.
There were other warnings too. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine told Trump that an all-out campaign would result in an overexerted fighting force and a depleted weapons stockpile. Even Vice President JD Vance warned against escalation at one point.
The Trump administration has gone to great lengths to make Americans believe that Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon, that its military really is decimated, and that this feckless war is in their best interest.
“He will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” a spokesperson for the White House said, also claiming that Iran’s military was virtually useless. “It would be wise for Iran to reach a deal. Otherwise, they know what could happen.”
Now, as the economy remains in free fall, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and as Trump turns to a flimsy “economic D-Day” solution, it is clear that the president should have heeded the advice he was given. The fact that he’s pivoting back to sanctions now signals what has been obvious for months—that his strongman military approach was a failure.
The Wall Street Journal also reported that Trump was privately very upset and even confused as to why his all-out bombing assault on Iran didn’t yield a surrender, displaying an alarming lack of foreign policy tact, even for him.
“This was all predictable and predicted,” Nuclear Threat Initiative deputy vice president Eric Brewer told The Wall Street Journal. “You can draw a straight line from the fact that the war was launched without any clear political objective to the mishandled diplomacy in trying to end it.”