Trump’s Financial Disclosure Reveals Just How Far His Corruption Goes

President Trump’s 927-page 2025 financial disclosure shows that he made over $2 billion during his first year back in the White House, thanks to cryptocurrency, foreign real estate, stock trading, and more.

The disclosure, released on Tuesday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, revealed that more than half of those earnings come from the president’s various cryptocurrency endeavors. He took in $526 million in token sales from World Liberty Financial, the crypto group run by his sons Eric and Donald Jr., and $635 million from a license agreement with a company connected with his $TRUMP meme coin.