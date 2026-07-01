Trump’s Financial Disclosure Reveals Just How Far His Corruption Goes
Donald Trump has turned the presidency into a cash grab.
President Trump’s 927-page 2025 financial disclosure shows that he made over $2 billion during his first year back in the White House, thanks to cryptocurrency, foreign real estate, stock trading, and more.
The disclosure, released on Tuesday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, revealed that more than half of those earnings come from the president’s various cryptocurrency endeavors. He took in $526 million in token sales from World Liberty Financial, the crypto group run by his sons Eric and Donald Jr., and $635 million from a license agreement with a company connected with his $TRUMP meme coin.
Critics noted that the wealth from the meme coin in particular wasn’t trickling down to any of the regular people who invested in it.
“If you invested $10,000 in Trump coin on January 20th, 2025, it would be worth $415 today,” liberal podcaster Chris Mowrey wrote Tuesday on X. “You lost everything. He made half a billion.”
Trump also raked in nearly $60 million from licensing fees for foreign real estate projects in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, Bucharest, Vietnam, the Philippines, Oman, and Scotland. He saw nearly $80 million in earnings last year from his Mar-a-Lago resort.
The president made money in the stock market as well, buying or selling a whopping 21,000 times with companies he talks about publicly like Nvidia and Intel. His initial self-reporting of his trading last year showed only 800 transactions—way less than what he actually did. He also received over $350,000 in “gifts and travel reimbursements”—Super Bowl tickets, World Cup tickets, NASCAR tickets—from wealthy individuals trying to curry favor with him.
The president maintains that he has no active role or conflicts of interest in managing his ever-increasing wealth. He was asked to respond to criticism that he was “profiting off the presidency” on Wednesday morning.
“Well, you know why I’m profiting? Because the stock market’s going up. Everybody’s profiting,” he said. “I’m profiting because I have a lot of money, and a lotta cash, and I give it to institutions.”