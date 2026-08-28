How Stephen Miller Used Natalie Harp to Manipulate Trump
Donald Trump’s new favorite aide has his ear—which can be used to others’ advantage.
Stephen Miller has figured out a way to use President Donald Trump’s new favorite aide to push his own agenda.
It seems the White House’s resident ghoul is well aware that Natalie Harp has become the true gatekeeper of Trump. As his “human printer,” she has taken up the task of printing out flattering news coverage and positive social media posts to show the president for his approval to share on his social media accounts.
Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, has realized that he can use Harp’s role to his advantage. Two sources told Zeteo that on multiple occasions, Miller showed Harp anti-immigration content with directions to get it posted quickly.
Miller has overseen Trump’s aggressive law enforcement crackdown on immigrants and attacks on birthright citizenship. After his soft ethnic cleansing efforts in Minnesota left two U.S. citizens dead, Miller was forced to take a step away from the spotlight. But that doesn’t mean he can’t influence policies from behind the scenes.
With Harp at the helm, the president’s social media posts have only gotten more outrageous and divisive. When Trump publishes unhinged posts about immigrants, it shapes public sentiment and can elevate any right-wing poster to a policymaker.