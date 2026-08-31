Hegseth Builds Secret MAGA Influencer Army—on Pentagon Payroll

Among the veterans currently included on the Pentagon’s payroll are Rob Maness, a retired Air Force colonel with more than 135,000 followers on X, and Kurt Schlichter, a retired Army colonel and columnist with nearly 620,000 followers on X, according to people familiar with the matter. Pentagon records reviewed by the Post revealed that both influencers had government emails including a “.civ” suffix as recently as this week, revealing their civilian-employee role, and both were assigned to the office of Anthony Tata, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Neither of these government-funded influencers bothered to disclose their employment status during their ceaseless cheerleading of the Trump administration. Maness and Schlichter did not respond to the Post’s request for comment, but the former posted what appeared to be his own response to the report: “Don’t forget kids, regime media is still fake news.” Big words from an apparent state propagandist.

Thomas Anderson, an attorney who writes under the pen name “Cynical Publius” to his more than 323,000 followers, also held a “.civ” email and was assigned to Tata’s office, according to people familiar with the matter and Pentagon records. He was no longer listed as an active employee in Pentagon records this past week. (Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay jointly wrote under the pen name “Publius” while publishing the Federalist Papers.)