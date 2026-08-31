Hegseth Builds Secret MAGA Influencer Army—on Pentagon Payroll
Defense Pete Secretary Pete Hegseth appears to be hiring an army of influencers that agree with everything he says.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is secretly building an army of veterans turned influencers.
The Department of Defense has employed a number of conservative military veterans with large social media followings in civilian government roles, The Washington Post reported Sunday. It’s not exactly clear what their official roles or assignments are, but these influencers are boosting Hegseth’s pet culture war issues and attacking the Trump administration’s critics.
Among the veterans currently included on the Pentagon’s payroll are Rob Maness, a retired Air Force colonel with more than 135,000 followers on X, and Kurt Schlichter, a retired Army colonel and columnist with nearly 620,000 followers on X, according to people familiar with the matter. Pentagon records reviewed by the Post revealed that both influencers had government emails including a “.civ” suffix as recently as this week, revealing their civilian-employee role, and both were assigned to the office of Anthony Tata, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness.
Neither of these government-funded influencers bothered to disclose their employment status during their ceaseless cheerleading of the Trump administration. Maness and Schlichter did not respond to the Post’s request for comment, but the former posted what appeared to be his own response to the report: “Don’t forget kids, regime media is still fake news.” Big words from an apparent state propagandist.
Thomas Anderson, an attorney who writes under the pen name “Cynical Publius” to his more than 323,000 followers, also held a “.civ” email and was assigned to Tata’s office, according to people familiar with the matter and Pentagon records. He was no longer listed as an active employee in Pentagon records this past week. (Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay jointly wrote under the pen name “Publius” while publishing the Federalist Papers.)
Anderson declined to comment to the Post, but wrote in a post on X that he’d been invited to serve on a special task force studying the U.S. military’s senior service colleges after publishing an article on “Making the War Colleges Great Again” in February. He claimed his stint ended in July.
“At no time have I ever received any compensation of any kind from any government source of any kind for anything I write or have ever written on X or in any magazine or other source,” Anderson wrote. “Those who claim otherwise defame me.”
Last week, The Bulwark reported that Jennica Pounds, the Utah woman behind the prominent right-wing account DataRepublican, had been listed as a “special government employee” of the Defense Department since July. Pounds launched a public tool Friday called DSA Explorer, which she described as an “interactive map of the Democratic Socialists of America and the wider anti-imperialist solidarity network.”