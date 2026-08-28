Trump Totally Bombs His Speech in Front of Artemis II Astronauts
Trump desperately tried to get a reaction from the audience, which refused to cheer or laugh at anything he said.
President Donald Trump flew to Texas Friday to award the Artemis II team with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor—but still managed to make the event all about him.
After making the team wait on stage for him for half an hour, the president began his meandering speech by recounting his experience watching the launch earlier this year during a “very important meeting with the biggest people in the country, maybe some of the biggest people in the world.”
Trump briefly addressed the day’s honorees—Reed Weisman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hanson, who would soon receive the highest U.S. space award— before rambling about how he’d inherited his love of space “genetically” from his uncle.
“He loved space, he used to tell me about space, space, all space,” Trump said. “He would throw in the word nuclear every once in a while. He loved space. So I guess we have, genetically, we sort of, I believe in that stuff. I love it. I find it so interesting.”
While musing that he “shouldn’t get political,” Trump shouted-out several Republican politicians in attendance, including Senator Ted Cruz, Representative Brian Babin, Representative Jake Ellzey, and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who was Trump’s state campaign chairman during the last three elections.
As the president turned back to his prepared remarks the room remained awkwardly silent, not bothering to applaud.
But it didn’t exactly seem that Trump was winning over his audience as he claimed the country’s space program was merely “limping along” while he was out of office.
“And now I’m back, and we’re doing more than limping, we don’t limp,” he said, to no response from the crowd. Desperate for any audience reaction, Trump veered into commenting on the astronauts’ appearances. “This is a good looking group of people,” Trump said, as the audience again remained quiet.
It’s not surprising that Trump’s remarks didn’t resonate with the scientists at NASA. His mission to reignite the country’s space program is motivated by vanity, nationalism, and his desire to “never be second,” rather than actual exploration. Plus, he proposed a whopping 23 percent cut to the agency’s 2027 budget.