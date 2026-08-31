Cory Mills Is Ghosting His Staff and Suntanning With a Special Friend
The disgraced congressman has been MIA since being defeated in a Republican primary earlier this month.
Scandal-plagued Republican Representative Cory Mills has apparently gone “missing” from work after losing the GOP primary to TV reporter Ryan Elijah earlier this month.
The Daily Mail, citing anonymous sources, reports that the 46-year-old Florida congressman has decided to spend time “blowing off steam” at a $2 million beach house on New Smyrna Beach with 27-year-old aspiring model Catherine Chils. According to the tabloid, Chils and Mills have been spending time together for the last three years.
The day after the primary, August 19, Mills and his companion spent the day sitting in chairs on the beach for the whole day, a neighbor told the Daily Mail. “He had just sat outside and had kind of taken the day for himself,” the neighbor said. Mills was reportedly there through the weekend, although Chils denied to the publication that she was at the house and said she and the congressman are just friends.
However, Mills’s staff is concerned because he has stayed out of communication since his defeat. Even before the election, Mills missed scheduled TV appearances on Fox News and on a local TV station.
It’s not the first time Mills has disappeared, though. “The fact that he went missing and the staff can’t find him or hear from him is pretty bad but not surprising. He does this all the time,” another source told the tabloid. Mills reportedly has his own campaign bus that he sometimes sleeps in, making his whereabouts harder to ascertain.
The New Republic has emailed Mills’s press staff for comment and will update this story if they reply.
Mills is facing investigations from the House Ethics Committee and Department of Justice over alleged wire fraud and other financial misconduct, as well as allegations that he assaulted an ex-girlfriend, Republican state committeewoman and former Miss United States Lindsey Langston, at his apartment last year. Langston also alleges that Mills threatened to release revenge porn of her and violently attack men she dated after they broke up.
More recently, Mills has refused to deny that he dated a 19-year-old while serving in Congress, and President Trump pretended he didn’t endorse the congressman and knew he was going to lose all along. It seems like Mills is now just trying to run out the days until he leaves office in January.