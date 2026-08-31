Cory Mills Is Ghosting His Staff and Suntanning With a Special Friend

The day after the primary, August 19, Mills and his companion spent the day sitting in chairs on the beach for the whole day, a neighbor told the Daily Mail. “He had just sat outside and had kind of taken the day for himself,” the neighbor said. Mills was reportedly there through the weekend, although Chils denied to the publication that she was at the house and said she and the congressman are just friends.

However, Mills’s staff is concerned because he has stayed out of communication since his defeat. Even before the election, Mills missed scheduled TV appearances on Fox News and on a local TV station.

It’s not the first time Mills has disappeared, though. “The fact that he went missing and the staff can’t find him or hear from him is pretty bad but not surprising. He does this all the time,” another source told the tabloid. Mills reportedly has his own campaign bus that he sometimes sleeps in, making his whereabouts harder to ascertain.