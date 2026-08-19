Trump Is Trying to Pretend He Didn’t Endorse Loser Cory Mills

“We now have a great candidate, Ryan Elijah, running in his place! Ryan stands for EVERYTHING MAGA, and is respected by ALL. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump added.

Trump announced his endorsement for Mills in February, and remained quiet as the numerous allegations against the Florida lawmaker stacked up in the ensuing months. Mills has been accused of sexual misconduct, harassment, campaign finance violations, financial disclosure violations, accepting inappropriate gifts, and multiple ethics violations. He has faced a months-long ethics probe and is reportedly under investigation by the Department of Justice.

In 2024, Trump carried Mills’s district by 12 points. When the outcome of Tuesday’s primary race was called, Mills trailed his opponent by the same margin. No wonder the president is suddenly interested in switching sides—only after the ballots have already been cast.