Trump Hates Immigrants So Much He’s Going to Make Roads More Dangerous

🚨ILLEGALS OUT, VETERANS IN🚨



Our new campaign, FREEDOM HAULERS, is reclaiming America's highways and putting Vets in the driver's seat



✅ Make up to six-figures

✅ Flexible schedule

✅ Medical benefits

✅ Training costs covered

✅ Sign-on bonuses



Get on the road in a few… pic.twitter.com/j5vBCE49PO — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 30, 2026

Veterans who recently drove large military vehicles as part of their duties can skip the normally required skills test for a commercial driver’s license. Others who are still on active duty can attend a commercial driving school for their final six months of service. The GI Bill will also fully cover commercial driver’s license training, and will even pay for a housing allowance during this training in some cases.

Trump spoke about the plan two weeks ago at a Pennsylvania rally, railing against “illegal alien truck drivers who are just killing a lot of people—they can’t read signs, a lot of them are on drugs or alcohol, and they shouldn’t be driving these things.”

About 20 percent of all truck drivers in the U.S. are immigrants, according to the AP, but only 5 percent, or 200,000, have what are called non-domiciled licenses, which are issued by states to people who are legally authorized to work in the U.S. but do not have a permanent legal residence or domicile in that state.