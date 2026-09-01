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Judge Tells RFK Jr. to Stop Using Fake AI Studies on Teen Pregnancy

The Department of Health and Human Services cited articles that were entirely made up.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stands at an angle at a podium, a small microphone visible in the foreground. Kennedy is wearing a dark suit with a blue tie and his eyebrows are raised with his mouth slightly open.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
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Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A federal judge lit into the Department of Health and Human Services, headed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for using either AI or fake studies to defend the Trump administration’s decision to fund only abstinence-based teen pregnancy prevention programs.

“While abstinence-only education may well be appropriate for some age groups or communities, the agency has offered no explanation or evidence to support its across-the-board mandate that only abstinence strategies be pursued,” U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper wrote in his opinion. “On the topic of body literacy, the notices (remarkably) reference public health studies that appear either not to exist or not to support the propositions for which they are cited—a hallmark of AI-generated citations.”

Cooper issued a preliminary injunction, pausing an order that has already led to millions of dollars in grant cuts.

“The Court concludes that the Plaintiffs’ likelihood of success on their arbitrary and capricious claim, combined with the severity and irremediable harm to their programming and the balance of equities in their favor, justify the issuance of a preliminary injunction in this case,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time the Trump administration—and HHS—have used AI to generate references or content. Last year, the department’s “Make America Healthy Again” report contained references to articles that didn’t exist and multiple citation errors.

The HHS is likely using fake AI slop to justify and defend bad MAHA policies that have real material impacts on the lives of everyday Americans, and could have alarming effects on public health.

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Trump Appoints Pastor With No Experience as CDC Tobacco Adviser

Why is a pastor advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on tobacco health?

Pastor Darrell Scott leans over to talk to then Republican nominee for president Donald Trump
Pastor Darrell Scott and Donald Trump, then the Republican nominee for president, in 2016
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Pastor Darrell Scott and Donald Trump, then the Republican nominee for president, in 2016

President Trump on Tuesday announced that Pastor Darrell Scott, his personal friend and impassioned defender, will join the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an adviser on tobacco-related health issues.

“For far too long, tobacco-related disease has taken an enormous toll on American families, including Communities that have too often been overlooked and underserved. Pastor Scott understands these communities, and the challenges they face, and he knows how to bring people together to get RESULTS,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “Delivering on a Campaign promise, his work will help ensure that we take a serious look at how we can better protect Americans from dangerous tobacco products, while supporting solutions to reduce harm and SAVE LIVES.”

In Scott’s own telling, he met Trump in 2011 at Trump Tower, where he expected to find a sleazy real estate tycoon and instead found a devout Christian ready to do the work for Black Americans. He was involved in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, introducing then-candidate Trump at rallies and Christian gatherings, and he co-founded the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, alongside the president’s former attorney turned bitter enemy turned podcast pal, Michael Cohen. After the president defeated Hillary Clinton, Scott was given a role on his presidential transition team. In 2018, Scott called Trump “the most pro-Black president in my lifetime.”

“Pastor Darrell Scott has been with us from the very beginning. He is a GREAT LEADER with a tremendous heart for the people of our Country. Thank you Pastor Scott. MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AND SAFE AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the president concluded in his announcement.

Although Scott supposedly “understands these communities” impacted by tobacco-related illness, the pastor has zero experience in public health or tobacco policy. His appointment at the CDC is further proof that loyalty, not expertise, is the real qualification for a job in Trump’s administration. That roster includes a former Fox News host running the Department of Defense, a vaccine skeptic in charge of the nation’s health agencies now contributing to the return of measles, and a real estate developer son-in-law tanking negotiations with Iran.

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JD Vance Says He’s OK With Bringing About the End Times

The vice president gave a bizarre interview with an evangelist podcaster.

Vice President JD Vance at a lectern
Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance isn’t sure if we’re living in the “end times,” but he’s not afraid to bring them about, either.

In a sit-down interview with 22-year-old evangelist podcaster Bryce Crawford, Vance said that he’s “OK” if his work on earth brings about a biblical doomsday event.

“Do I think we are in the end times? I don’t know,” Vance said in the interview released Monday, noting that it would be bad for him spiritually if he were to spend too much time thinking about that query. “While I’m fascinated by it, I think that focusing on it too much can be very bad.

“I think there are things about the world that make feel like not shocked if the Antichrist was walking among us,” Vance added.

In another portion of the interview, Vance claimed he’s focused on “doing as much of God’s work as possible,” shrugging that “if that leads to the end times, OK.”

The Christian end times refer to the religion’s interpretations of the final days of humanity. That’s detailed in the Bible as a period involving widespread turmoil and deception (such as wars, earthquakes, and a false prophet), a seven-year stretch of unprecedented hardship known as the Great Tribulation that will end in Armageddon, the emergence of the Antichrist and a cadre of their followers who reject Christ’s teachings, and a final judgment by God.

Vance did not speculate as to who he believed the Antichrist could be.

Ultimately, Vance gave Crawford more than an hour of his time, while the White House aggravates long-standing Western alliances, embraces Russia, wages war on Iran, undermines voting rights, and further divides the American public—among other sordid realities.

Crawford founded the ministry Jesus in the Street and has attracted more than a million YouTube followers via clickbait videos such as “Preaching the Gospel in the Hood” and “Gay Man Encounters Jesus.” Last week, Crawford joined comedian Howie Mandel’s podcast to argue that “homosexuality isn’t love” and that “truth trumps a feeling” when it comes to transgender identities.

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Republican Scrubs Trump From Website After Winning Primary

Congressional candidate Mike Beltran seems to want distance from the president as November approaches.

Donald Trump makes an exaggerated pouting face with his eyes closed while seated. Trump is wearing a blue suit with a patterned red tie, with blurry, suited men standing behind him.
President Donald Trump
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President Donald Trump

Florida GOP House nominee Mike Beltran wiped multiple mentions of President Trump from his campaign website ahead of the November midterm elections—a telltale sign of a toxic president.

According to the Washington Examiner, Beltran’s website used to proclaim that he “stood with President Trump every step of the way.”

“He is one of only seven Republican legislators in the entire state of Florida who never endorsed Ron DeSantis for President, standing firm with Trump from the moment he came down the escalator in 2015. That wasn’t a political calculation. It was conviction,” the removed passage continued.

It certainly seems like Beltran is leaning into political calculation now, as his support for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is missing from his website along with the pro-Trump language.

Beltran’s campaign told the Examiner that the cuts had nothing to do with Trump, or his dismal 33 percent approval rating. There are still some mentions of Trump on the campaign site, mostly related to immigration, as well as a photo of Beltran and his family with Trump.

Beltran isn’t the only GOP nominee to distance himself from Trump after a primary victory. Ralph Alvarado, who was endorsed by Trump in May, has scrubbed the president’s name from his website, touting himself as “independent leadership for Kentucky.”

It seems like Republicans are seeing the writing on the wall and prioritizing their own optics over attaching themselves to Trump’s dirty lapels in the midterm election. Earlier this month, Trump-endorsed Republican candidates Amir Hassan of Michigan, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, and Mike Lindell of Minnesota all lost their primaries. Even still, Trump seems unfazed by his poor midterm performance outlook.

“There’s a theory that I get the vote,” Trump said to Sean Hannity last week. “You know, I see it all the time. ‘When Trump’s on the ballot, they win. When he’s not on the ballot, the people don’t go to vote.’ And I’m asking the people through your brilliant show, number one show, I’m asking the people to get out and vote, pretend I’m on the ballot.”

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Canada Mocks America as Hegseth Fat-Shames Youth Cadet Instructor

Why is the defense secretary more worried about fat-shaming women than the war we’ve been waging for over six months?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is seated at a table alongside two other men.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Alexander Drago/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has taken it upon himself to insult Canadian teenagers and their instructors. Canada is laughing in his face.

On Monday night, Hegseth reposted an image from Vernon Cadet Training Center in British Columbia of an officer in the Cadet Instructors Cadre presenting a young cadet with a medal at the end of a summer cadet training session. The defense secretary captioned the image with a Canadian flag emoji and, in parentheses, “(this is real).”

X screenshot Pete Hegseth @PeteHegseth 🇨🇦 (this is real) (article of two young women, one of whom is overweight)

The Canadian Cadet Program is a federally funded youth development program for Canadians between the ages of 12 and 18 focused on leadership, citizenship, and community service. They are not members of the military.

Hegseth’s post was immediately condemned online, as commenters accused the secretary of body-shaming the instructor and young cadet. Fred Wellman, a Democratic candidate for Congress in Missouri’s 2nd district, wrote, “You’re mocking kids. This is a junior cadet program. What a pathetic small man you are.” Amy Coplan, a California State University Fullerton philosophy professor, added, “Is bullying Canadian teenagers more important than attending to our ever-deteriorating situation in Iran?”

Some responses to Hegseth’s post used the defense secretary’s own style against him, writing “(this is real)” with the American flag alongside images of President Trump with Jeffery Epstein and Hegseth himself soaked in champagne.

Perhaps the greatest insult came from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney himself, who said Tuesday that the post was “beneath their office.”

“When the Americans stop doing memes, stop throwing shade, stop trying to be tough and start being serious about having the discussions, we can have those discussions,” Carney told reporters. “It’s not constructive, but that’s their democracy.”

Despite the defense secretary’s blatant body-shaming, the Pentagon stands by his every word. “The X post speaks for itself,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Jacob Bliss said.

The whole exchange marks yet another escalation in the Trump administration’s ongoing feud with Canada, during which Trump has levied a trade war against our northern neighbors, thrown insults across the border, posted ridiculous memes, and changed the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America.”

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