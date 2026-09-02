Dozens of Republicans Aren’t Bothering With Trump’s Midterm Convention
At least 45 lawmakers cited a variety of reasons for skipping the so-called “Trump-a-palooza.”
Republicans are steering clear of the upcoming GOP convention for fear that Donald Trump’s big mouth might hurt them in November.
A Politico survey of more than 70 Republican candidates and party members found that most were not planning to attend the two-day function that begins September 9. Others were still debating whether they should be there. Dozens more refused to disclose their plans.
The Dallas-based event will be the first GOP midterm convention in American history. Trump and Vice President JD Vance are both expected to deliver speeches to the conservative assembly. The unprecedented conference seems to have been created out of an eleventh-hour necessity rather than a nationalistic groundswell, aiming to give Republicans a boost ahead of a contentious midterm cycle. But many candidates feel that showing face at the event could only damage their odds.
Some 45 Republicans told Politico that they weren’t going to be at the convention due to obligations—such as fundraisers or weddings or college tours—that were planned before the convention was announced in June.
But yet another group of conservatives were planning to dodge the event, which has been dubbed “Trump-a-palooza,” in order to avoid being held accountable for the president’s inflammatory rhetoric.
“I just felt I’d be more useful in my district,” Representative Tom Barrett told Politico. “I travel a lot for this job and if I can be back home and see my family and do the job back home as well, then that’s sort of what I lean toward doing.”
Barrett is in a tough battle against progressive William Lawrence for Michigan’s pivotal 7th district. When asked if Trump’s comments could make that race harder, Barrett told the outlet: “I can’t control what the president’s going to say at the convention, but I can control where I’m at, what I’m doing.”
Another House Republican (who spoke on the condition of anonymity) told Politico the convention is a “waste of time” and that the event planning was a “mess.”
“You shouldn’t be having to rally your base at this point,” the member said. “You should be trying to convince independents. Independents are not attending nor watching the midterm convention.”
Most major party conventions are centered on a specific item of business, such as formally nominating a presidential candidate. But this function will offer no such line items. Instead, the event has been billed as a big Republican party—and the ticket prices reflect it. The two-day convention has asked House members to pay a minimum of $25,000 to get in the door with a guest. But that’s really the bottom of the barrel: Better packages have been priced closer to $100,000.
The conference has also been backed by corporate sponsors, and proceeds are being dumped into a nonprofit that does not have to disclose its donors.