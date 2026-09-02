Dozens of Republicans Aren’t Bothering With Trump’s Midterm Convention

The Dallas-based event will be the first GOP midterm convention in American history. Trump and Vice President JD Vance are both expected to deliver speeches to the conservative assembly. The unprecedented conference seems to have been created out of an eleventh-hour necessity rather than a nationalistic groundswell, aiming to give Republicans a boost ahead of a contentious midterm cycle. But many candidates feel that showing face at the event could only damage their odds.

Some 45 Republicans told Politico that they weren’t going to be at the convention due to obligations—such as fundraisers or weddings or college tours—that were planned before the convention was announced in June.

But yet another group of conservatives were planning to dodge the event, which has been dubbed “Trump-a-palooza,” in order to avoid being held accountable for the president’s inflammatory rhetoric.