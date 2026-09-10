Seven Republicans Try to Stop Trump’s Sweeping Attack on Mail Ballots

Kentucky’s Michael Adams, North Dakota’s Michael Howe, South Dakota’s Monae Johnson, Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger, New Hampshire’s David Scanlan, and Kansas’s Scott Schwab, all secretaries of state, joined Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson in submitting a brief to the high court Wednesday, saying that “Attempting to implement the rule now will almost certainly lead to mistakes, delays and confusion for both voters and election officials.”

“The work necessary to implement the rule in a manner that ensures workability and does not disrupt other ongoing processes that are crucial to a smooth election … cannot be responsibly accomplished in the time that remains in a manner that ensures both that the rule is implemented correctly and other crucial preparations do not fall by the wayside,” the brief states.

The seven officials stressed that their filing wasn’t a statement on whether they supported Trump’s order or not, saying it wasn’t their place to “opine on whether the Rule itself is good or bad,” adding that the merits of Trump’s proposal could be decided “well before the 2028 election.”