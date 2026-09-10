Seven Republicans Try to Stop Trump’s Sweeping Attack on Mail Ballots
Republican election chiefs in seven states are asking the Supreme Court to intervene.
President Trump’s executive order cracking down on mail-in voting is running into resistance in some Republican-led states.
Republican election officials in seven states say that there isn’t enough time before the November midterm elections to implement Trump’s order, and have asked the Supreme Court not to let the plan go into effect, Politico reports.
Kentucky’s Michael Adams, North Dakota’s Michael Howe, South Dakota’s Monae Johnson, Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger, New Hampshire’s David Scanlan, and Kansas’s Scott Schwab, all secretaries of state, joined Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson in submitting a brief to the high court Wednesday, saying that “Attempting to implement the rule now will almost certainly lead to mistakes, delays and confusion for both voters and election officials.”
“The work necessary to implement the rule in a manner that ensures workability and does not disrupt other ongoing processes that are crucial to a smooth election … cannot be responsibly accomplished in the time that remains in a manner that ensures both that the rule is implemented correctly and other crucial preparations do not fall by the wayside,” the brief states.
The seven officials stressed that their filing wasn’t a statement on whether they supported Trump’s order or not, saying it wasn’t their place to “opine on whether the Rule itself is good or bad,” adding that the merits of Trump’s proposal could be decided “well before the 2028 election.”
Mail ballots have already been sent to voters in North Carolina, Delaware, and Alabama, as well as in certain Wisconsin counties. In the coming weeks, that number will only grow, as 20 states begin to send out absentee ballots 45 days before Election Day in November. Washington state votes entirely by mail. Absentee voters everywhere are scrambling to come up with backup plans, such as making long flights, but others, such as military service members, don’t have other options.
Trump’s attacks are based on paranoia and a desire to fix the results to favor himself and Republicans. But his executive order, along with his push to pass the draconian SAVE Act, threaten to sow confusion and discourage voting, fueling chaos and conspiracy theories. While the SAVE Act remains stalled in Congress, only court challenges stand in the way of Trump messing up mail-in voting.