Jim Crow Redux: The “SAVE America” Act Is a Poll Tax, Plain and Simple

That is bad enough. But the current version of the bill is far worse. It requires all states to turn over all voter rolls, containing sensitive information, to the Department of Homeland Security—something even deep-red Idaho, when asked to volunteer the data, refused. And states would be required to use a voter purge system created by DOGE, relying on Social Security System data, that has been shown to be unreliable and biased. This is the same DOGE, by the way, that made off with the most sensitive Social Security information for hundreds of millions and tried to share it with a private company. With an error rate estimated at 14 percent or more, this program would require states to disenfranchise millions of legitimate voters.

If Republicans really just wanted voter ID, there is a simple way to get there. Have a bipartisan bill requiring a photo ID to vote—while allowing the use of state-issued student IDs, and giving Americans who lack an ID a free passport card. But that is not what Republicans want—the voter ID part is a Trojan Horse, taking a popular idea as a subterfuge to pass an unprecedented national power grab of elections from the states that have run them for well over 200 years, in order to cement Republicans in power, no matter how unpopular they are.

For John Thune, knowing the long-term consequences of breaking his solemn promise to preserve the filibuster, and knowing that a large share of his Republican colleagues have privately told him to hold the line, the strategy of bringing the bill up and trying to get everybody talking about it is not going to prevail. Musk and a good share of the right, egged on by radicals like Mike Lee, will put relentless pressure on those senators they see as unwilling to blow up the rules, and Trump will likely go after them relentlessly as well on Truth Social, attacking them by name. Someone may well post their home addresses, and we know that will be followed by threats of violence or death against them and their families. This is what a cult does.