Trump Uses 9/11 to Push War That Will Destabilize Middle East (Again)
Nothing like using September 11 to start another war in the Middle East.
President Trump used his speech at the Pentagon on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the September 11 attacks to promote his ill-advised war in the Middle East.
“[W]e salute the service members working right now to ensure the world’s number one sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will never, ever, have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said to scattered applause.
Trump’s comments came shortly after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also used the 9/11 memorial event to push war with Iran. “Over the past six months, we have laid waste to the world’s most prolific state sponsor of terrorism,” Hegseth said. “Our warriors have fought an Islamic theocracy that has wished us death for nearly half a century, that cheered on 9/11.” (Iran officially condemned the attacks in 2001.)
Using the 9/11 attacks as a justification for bombing Iran is disturbingly in line with U.S. policy the last 25 years. President George W. Bush responded to Al Qaeda’s attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon by launching decades-long wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and a wider “war on terror” that caused the deaths of thousands of U.S. service members and millions of innocent civilians.
That war on terror has seemingly never ended. While Afghanistan’s Taliban regime was initially pushed out nearly a quarter-century ago by the U.S.-led campaign, it is now back in power. Iraq has struggled to recover from the U.S. invasion, enduring an insurgency and the rise of the Islamic State. National security restrictions and mass surveillance have grown unabated in the U.S. in the last few decades.
More recently, the war with Iran has disrupted the global economy and killed 18 U.S. service members as well as up to 8,000 civilians across the Middle East, wounding countless more. It shows no signs of stopping, with periodic ceasefires ultimately collapsing. Despite criticizing the war in Iraq and Afghanistan to start his political career (reversing earlier opinions), Trump appears to be restarting the blunders of those two campaigns and is in danger of creating a worse quagmire in Iran.