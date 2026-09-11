Trump Uses 9/11 to Push War That Will Destabilize Middle East (Again)

Trump is using his 9/11 speech to promote his war against Iran pic.twitter.com/B5ZrgIb3Iv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2026

Trump’s comments came shortly after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also used the 9/11 memorial event to push war with Iran. “Over the past six months, we have laid waste to the world’s most prolific state sponsor of terrorism,” Hegseth said. “Our warriors have fought an Islamic theocracy that has wished us death for nearly half a century, that cheered on 9/11.” (Iran officially condemned the attacks in 2001.)

Using the 9/11 attacks as a justification for bombing Iran is disturbingly in line with U.S. policy the last 25 years. President George W. Bush responded to Al Qaeda’s attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon by launching decades-long wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and a wider “war on terror” that caused the deaths of thousands of U.S. service members and millions of innocent civilians.

That war on terror has seemingly never ended. While Afghanistan’s Taliban regime was initially pushed out nearly a quarter-century ago by the U.S.-led campaign, it is now back in power. Iraq has struggled to recover from the U.S. invasion, enduring an insurgency and the rise of the Islamic State. National security restrictions and mass surveillance have grown unabated in the U.S. in the last few decades.