DOJ Ejects Green Card Holder Using Alien Terrorist Removal Court

The Alien Terrorist Removal Court, created after the 1996 Oklahoma City Bombing, allowed to DOJ to circumvent charging suspected terrorists in criminal court and instead allows them to be removed from the country over “terrorist activity.”

“Under the law, terrorist activity includes not only serious offenses … but also providing, whether voluntarily or under duress, housing or transportation to what the law defines as a ‘terrorist organization.’ Statutorily, the term terrorist organization includes even ‘a group of two or more individuals, whether organized or not,’ who have hijacked a vehicle or used a firearm to cause substantial damage to property—a threshold virtually any criminal gang would meet,” the Brennan Center for Justice notes. “As the courts have acknowledged, these terms encompass ‘more conduct than our society, and perhaps even Congress, has come to associate with traditional acts of terrorism.’”

It is also much easier for the government to secure approval for an individual’s removal, as it only has to prove a “preponderance of evidence” rather than the traditional, more strenuous “beyond a reasonable doubt.” The DOJ also reportedly refused to show classified evidence to Haji Zada’s attorneys, even though they had a security clearance.