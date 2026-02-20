Veteran Sues Trump Administration After ICE Detained Him for 3 Days
George Retes is a legal U.S. resident and a military vet.
This is how the Trump administration treats its veterans: raid them, detain them, and leave them without any way to legally defend themselves.
That’s what happened to George Retes, a 26-year-old army veteran who was arrested by ICE officials while commuting to his job in July, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
Retes, a U.S. citizen and father of two, was driving to a farm in Ventura County, California, where he was supposed to work as a security guard on July 10. As he approached the farm, droves of protesters and federal agents were blocking the road. He tried to explain that he needed to get through for work, but the message—nor his legal residency—did not matter.
ICE agents followed him back to his vehicle, where they proceeded to bang on his doors and give him conflicting information. One agent told him to “reverse,” while another agent told him to “pull over to the side,” according to an op-ed Retes penned for the San Francisco Chronicle in September.
As the situation escalated, officers lobbed tear gas at nearby protesters. The chemical irritant filled Retes’s car in the process, causing him to choke.
“Suddenly, an agent smashed my window and pepper-sprayed me,” Retes wrote. “I was pulled from the car, and one agent knelt on my neck while another knelt on my back.”
The veteran was zip-tied and left in the dirt for several hours before the agency sent him to Los Angeles’s Metropolitan Detention Center. They never bothered to check his identification.
Retes was detained for three days, during which he was deprived of basic rights that are granted to suspected criminals, according to his attorneys. “He was not allowed a phone call, access to counsel, or a hearing. He was also subjected to inhumane treatment, not being allowed a shower to wash chemical irritants off his body,” the lawsuit reads.
In addition, the unwarranted and violent fiasco caused Retes to miss his daughter’s third birthday, and “exacerbated injuries he had sustained during his military service.”
To make matters worse, Retes never received an explanation for his arrest, or for his continued detention at MDC, according to the lawsuit.
“The officers, for their part, showed no interest in confirming George’s story,” the lawsuit reads. “No officer suggested he had broken any law, either. And no officer perceived him as a threat.”
The lawsuit was filed against the U.S. government, specifying unnamed individuals with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, ICE, the Navy, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Customs and Border Protection.
“George’s rights were violated, and he is filing this lawsuit, not only to protect his own rights, but to have the rights of others be protected too,” Andrew Wimer, director of media relations at the Institute for Justice, told The Guardian. “What happened to George is clearly wrong. No one can be held for three days without being told what they’ve done wrong, without being charged with a crime. Americans deserve justice when their rights have been violated.”