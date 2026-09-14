The Terrifying Person Who Bankrolled Trump Jr.’s Wedding

Kremlev rented out a private island where the reception was held, and guests were housed for $100,000 per night. He paid an estimated $70,000 for a massive fireworks display, and his team even helped to plan the festivities.

Kremlev is president of the International Boxing Association, which is financed by Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy company. The wedding payments were sourced from an entity in Dubai that IBA uses for financial transactions.

The event was small—just 18 people attended the ceremony, and around 50 attended the reception—which made it all the more conspicuous that there was a large delegation of Russians wandering around. None of the family’s pictures showed Kremlev, but the top of his bald head could be spotted in a group picture posted by a friend of the bride.