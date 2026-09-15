There’s a Reason We Haven’t Heard McConnell’s Voice for 92 Days

“Reporters aren’t allowed to film in the hallways outside the Senate chamber, which is where this pic is, except for at weekly leadership press conferences held here,” HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery wrote Tuesday on X. “In other words, you can lose your credentials over this.… My best guess is his staff is avoiding all press in the halls and using more private ways into and out of the building.”

Various GOP colleagues have claimed to have spoken to McConnell since June. But while rumors of his demise swirled, he released just two photos of himself and his wife, along with two press statements, none of which offered evidence that his language and cognition were adequate—something you might worry about with an 80-year old senator with years of health problems who was found passed out on the floor.

McConnell did apparently speak off camera. CNN’s Manu Raju described him as looking “frailer and his voice slower.”