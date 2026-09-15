There’s a Reason We Haven’t Heard McConnell’s Voice for 92 Days
Senator Mitch McConnell has finally returned to Capitol Hill, but the public still hasn’t heard what he sounds like.
What would you think if your senator went nearly 100 days without speaking publicly?
It’s been over three months since we have heard Senator Mitch McConnell’s voice, after he was found unconscious in his D.C. home in June and spent all summer collecting a paycheck while offering few updates on his health. His team kept that streak going after he finally returned to Capitol Hill on Monday for a vote, ensuring he appeared in a corridor in which press is banned from recording video—probably a strategic move given that McConnell still does not look lucid or coherent. Of course, that would be easier to determine if he could just address the public—one of the most basic tasks of his job.
“Reporters aren’t allowed to film in the hallways outside the Senate chamber, which is where this pic is, except for at weekly leadership press conferences held here,” HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery wrote Tuesday on X. “In other words, you can lose your credentials over this.… My best guess is his staff is avoiding all press in the halls and using more private ways into and out of the building.”
Various GOP colleagues have claimed to have spoken to McConnell since June. But while rumors of his demise swirled, he released just two photos of himself and his wife, along with two press statements, none of which offered evidence that his language and cognition were adequate—something you might worry about with an 80-year old senator with years of health problems who was found passed out on the floor.
McConnell did apparently speak off camera. CNN’s Manu Raju described him as looking “frailer and his voice slower.”
“I must admit, after two years, two decades, actually dodging your questions, I wasn’t sure how many of you would be here today, but I’m glad to see you,” the longtime senator reportedly said. “Time to get back to work, finish the job for this Congress. I’m here to work on the farm bill.… As I think you know, I have an ongoing issue in NATO and backing up our good friends who are totally in the fight against the Russians.” He didn’t take any questions.
McConnell does look frail and spaced-out in the few videos we have of him.
McConnell’s speechless return was even panned by the far right.
“Absolutely wild that after 3 months of being near death, one of the first things Mitch McConnell says he’ll now focus on is pushing for more war in Ukraine,” hard-line MAGA commentator DC Draino wrote. “Not lowering prices for middle class Americans. Not deporting illegals. Nope, he wants more foreign wars. Evil man.”