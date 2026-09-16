Hacked Data Shows What Flock Cameras Really Record—and It’s Terrifying
The cameras track people, bicycles, and even bumper stickers.
Flock cameras are recording even more than you think.
A hacker collective known as stegan0gram tore down a Flock camera, scoured its insides, and shared the results with WIRED Wednesday, revealing that the proliferating surveillance devices are capturing and logging far more than license plate numbers.
A joint analysis of the camera’s data indicated that it had captured millions of images over the span of just a few weeks, cataloguing people, bicycles, and even small details such as bumper stickers. In one instance, the Flock camera identified an American flag patch on a motorcyclist’s bag.
Those images are then uploaded to Flock’s servers, where they are sorted, filed, assessed for other identifying details (such as car type and manufacturer), and ultimately sold to police departments across the country—a business model that has catapulted the company to a $8.4 billion valuation.
Even America’s smallest cities are under a close eye. The Flock cameras in Alpharetta, Georgia—which has a population of nearly 67,000 people—are accessible to more than 2,000 agencies, according to another WIRED report. Those entities included police departments, colleges, airports, as well as the federal General Services Administration’s Office of Inspector General.
Some local legislatures have banned sharing the sensitive data with outside agencies, but cops in some of those areas have still performed lookups on behalf of inquiring federal immigration agents, 404 Media reported in May.
Flock Safety has deployed tens of thousands of cameras across the country to record and document the movements of everyday Americans, regardless of whether they’re suspected of a crime. The cameras’ sudden prevalence—and erosion of privacy—has triggered a national backlash. Some people have even taken matters into their own hands, risking the threat of jail to hunt and destroy the surveillance devices.
But choosing to dissect one of the devices that have cumulatively put Americans in a digital panopticon was a no-brainer, according to one stegan0gram member.
“Why just destroy them when we can reverse engineer them and find the secrets of those spying on us?” one of the hackers told WIRED. “We liberated hardware in the field, disarmed them, and proceeded with reverse engineering of the cameras and associated solar equipment.”