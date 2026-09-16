Canada Invited to Join European Union in Pivot Away from America

Von der Leyen emphasized that the invitation was “not a partnership against anyone else, but for our common strength.” And yet Trump’s trade war on Canada—alongside his deranged threats to take over the country and make it the fifty-first state—is only growing in its unpopularity. On top of that, Trump’s reduced support for NATO and Ukraine has alienated most of the EU, while his erratic trade war has only made things worse.

“It’s not just Europe backing away from the United States. Leaders of America’s partners in Asia and the Middle East are quietly doing the same,” Jon Finer, former deputy national security adviser under President Biden, told The New York Times. “The second Trump administration’s ostentatious corruption, trade conflicts, military adventurism and mercurial artificial intelligence regulation have produced a new moment in international affairs: a nearly global grand strategy of countries distancing themselves from the world’s most powerful nation.”

While it’s unclear what exactly Canada’s potential membership would look like, it’s obvious that Canada is looking elsewhere as its relationship with its strongest ally flounders.