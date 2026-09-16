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Canada Invited to Join European Union in Pivot Away from America

The rest of the world is joining forces against the Trump administration.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pose for a group photograph.
From left: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on September 16
Photo by Ahmet Sel/Anadolu/Getty Images
From left: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on September 16

The European Union has offered Canada an associate membership, a move that underscores eroding relations with the United States caused directly by President Trump’s spiteful trade war and general disrespect. 

“We must urgently reimagine our partnerships.… I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the European Union,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday. 

Von der Leyen emphasized that the invitation was “not a partnership against anyone else, but for our common strength.” And yet Trump’s trade war on Canada—alongside his deranged threats to take over the country and make it the fifty-first state—is only growing in its unpopularity. On top of that, Trump’s reduced support for NATO and Ukraine  has alienated most of the EU, while his erratic trade war has only made things worse. 

“It’s not just Europe backing away from the United States. Leaders of America’s partners in Asia and the Middle East are quietly doing the same,” Jon Finer, former deputy national security adviser under President Biden, told The New York Times. “The second Trump administration’s ostentatious corruption, trade conflicts, military adventurism and mercurial artificial intelligence regulation have produced a new moment in international affairs: a nearly global grand strategy of countries distancing themselves from the world’s most powerful nation.” 

While it’s unclear what exactly Canada’s potential membership would look like, it’s obvious that Canada is looking elsewhere as its relationship with its strongest ally flounders. 

“You’re very welcome in this house, and I hope you’re already feeling comfortable amongst the member states sitting here,” German politician Terry Reintke told Carney on Wednesday. “Because we hope to see you there very often in the future.”

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18 Democrats Vote Against Impeaching Trump

Here are the names of the Democrats who joined Republicans to kill the measure.

Donald Trump points on stage after addressing attendees on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention in Dallas, Texas.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

House Democrats launched another Hail Mary bid to impeach President Donald Trump, but the effort was undercut by members of their own party.

More than a dozen Democrats joined 213 Republicans in voting “no” Tuesday night. Another 46 Democrats simply voted “present,” including some of the lower chamber’s biggest names: Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar.

It was the third time in two years that the liberal party has tried to oust Trump from the Oval Office, but the proposal—introduced by Texas Representative Al Green—did not receive support from party leadership before Green forced the vote. One Democrat described the situation to Axios as “fucked up,” while others derided the effort as a distraction, with the spectre of midterms mere weeks away.

“Impeachment is a sacred constitutional vehicle designed to hold a corrupt executive accountable for abuse of power, breaking the law and violating the public trust,” Jeffries, Clark, and Aguilar wrote in a joint statement Monday. “The effort traditionally requires a comprehensive investigative process.”

Green, who cited the various deaths caused by federal immigration agents as his rationale for impeachment, described the vote as a “life and death” matter. He initially filed the articles in August.

Eighteen Democrats ultimately voted against impeaching Trump. They are:

  1. Kathy Castor (Florida)
  2. Emanuel Cleaver (Missouri)
  3. James Clyburn (South Carolina)
  4. Henry Cuellar (Texas)
  5. Don Davis (North Carolina)
  6. Shomari Figures (Alabama)
  7. Laura Gillen (New York)
  8. Jared Golden (Maine)
  9. Adam Gray (California)
  10. Rick Larsen (Washington)
  11. Susie Lee (Nevada)
  12. Kristen McDonald Rivet (Michigan)
  13. Jared Moskowitz (Florida)
  14. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Washington)
  15. Josh Riley (New York)
  16. Hillary Scholten (Michigan)
  17. Darren Soto (Florida)
  18. Tom Suozzi (New York)
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Seven Republicans Break Ranks to Try to Stop Trump’s War in Iran

This is the third time the House of Representatives has voted to end Donald Trump’s war of choice.

At a podium with flags in the background, Trump gestures with both hands open at his sides.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

For the third time, the House of Representatives said “no” to President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. Seven Republicans voted with Democrats to end the conflict.

The Tuesday night vote, which will probably be the last antiwar resolution before the midterm elections in November, passed 220–204, with eight Republicans and one Democrat not voting.

Three Republicans voted against the war for the first time: Representatives Nancy Mace, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Zach Nunn. They joined Tom Barrett, Brian Fitzpatrick, Warren Davidson, and Thomas Massie, who voted for the previous resolutions opposing the war.

“I will not support another open-ended war. We can defend Americans, pressure Iran, and pursue peace while ensuring Congress fulfills its constitutional responsibility,” Nunn said in a post on X.

Later this week, Democrats will attempt to pass the resolution in the Senate. The last time they tried in June, Trump showed up on Capitol Hill and yelled at Republican Senator Bill Cassidy for breaking ranks and voting to end the war. Cassidy ended up flip-flopping, changing his vote, and sinking the resolution.

This time, with the midterms less than two months away, will Senate Republicans try to take a stand? Trump and the GOP are historically unpopular, with the expensive war sending gas prices skyrocketing and continuing to damage the global economy. Congress has the constitutional authority to end the war and bring relief to the American people. Do Republicans have the courage?

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“Investigating What?”: Todd Blanche Brushes Off Trump Jr.’s Wedding

A Russian oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin bankrolled Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding.

Attorney General Todd Blanche looks to the side while standing in the White House Rose Garden
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Attorney General Todd Blanche won’t examine the Russian ties to Donald Trump Jr.

Umar Kremlev, a Russian oligarch, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to make Trump’s lavish destination wedding a reality, ProPublica reported Monday.

The expenses footed by Kremlev included a $100,000 nightly rental of a private island in the Bahamas, as well as an estimated $70,000 fireworks display. Kremlev’s team also assisted Trump in coordinating the evening.

Kremlev isn’t just anybody in Russian politics. He’s a close ally to President Vladimir Putin, and his decision to shoulder a huge portion of the wedding placed him within degrees of President Donald Trump’s orbit. Kremlev also attended the wedding reception, alongside a cadre of Russian guests.

But none of that is of any interest to Blanche, who shrugged off the concerning connection at the White House Tuesday.

“So I—the president’s already talked about it,” Blanche said dismissively when asked by a reporter whether the Justice Department would examine Trump’s relationship with Kremlev.

“The president’s son has said that he’s a very close friend, and that he accepted a gift on the weekend of his wedding,” Blanche said. “So I don’t—I’m not sure when you say, ‘Am I investigating’—am I investigating what?

“And when you say, ‘This person is a friend of Putin,’ I don’t even know if that’s true or not,” continued America’s attorney general—the country’s chief law enforcement officer. “I don’t know this person either, I don’t have any information about it.”

Mere weeks before the late-May wedding, Putin personally awarded Kremlev Russia’s Order of Friendship, recognizing Kremlev’s ability to improve international cooperation with Russia via his involvement with the International Boxing Association.

The IBA is, in its own right, riddled with scandal. ProPublica reported that the entity was financed by the Russian state-owned oil company Gazprom and that the wedding payments originated from an IBA-affiliated entity in Dubai.

Kremlev—a towering, bald-headed man who speaks little English—stood out like a sore thumb at the party, according to insiders who spoke with ProPublica. About 18 people participated in the wedding ceremony (which Kremlev did not attend, per his spokesman), while roughly 50 people (including Kremlev and multiple other Russians) attended the intimate reception. Those that spoke with ProPublica said Kremlev and his associates mostly stuck to themselves, speaking Russian.

Yet Trump Jr. explained on his podcast that the whole event was “really small” and made up of “close friends.”

“Tried to keep it really tight. And it was just awesome,” he said.

That would suggest Trump Jr. had either developed a close tie to a Putin ally or had unwittingly invited one to his own wedding.

Kremlev’s press office told ProPublica that the two men have a “friendly relationship” and first met “a couple of years ago.” Yet even Trump Jr.’s younger brother Eric Trump was completely unaware of Kremlev’s identity.

“Eric has absolutely no clue who this person is, nor has never heard his name,” a spokesperson for Eric told ProPublica.

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Trump Throws “F—king Crazy” Tantrum at Kennedy Center Meeting

The decision to close the Kennedy Center came after Trump personally called up the board to yell about his loss in court.

Tarp-covered scaffolding hides the front of the Kennedy Center
A tarp remains in place on the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on August 25.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
A tarp remains in place on the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on August 25.

President Trump called into the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees meeting Tuesday to yell at trustee and Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty.

The call came in before the board voted to close the center indefinitely, ostensibly for repairs, and just after a federal judge blocked Trump from putting his name on the building or sneakily renaming the plaza near the building after himself.

An unnamed board member described Trump’s phone call as “fucking crazy” to CNN, while another source told the news outlet that Trump screamed throughout the call. Beatty, who is part of legal efforts to keep Trump’s name off of the building, told him that his efforts have left the venue underwater with debt.

Trump and the board, made up of mostly his handpicked appointees, insist that the center will collapse, physically and financially, if the president isn’t allowed to take over the center and put his name on it.

Hours after the court decision, Trump declared in a Truth Social post that the building would close “immediately” but that “Renovation and Reconstruction, which is a very large and complex job, cannot begin until such time as the D.C. Circuit rules on the Board’s approved name.” He also claimed that he has already raised $17 million to put into the center.

Trump has repeatedly been told in federal court that he needs approval from Congress to make his desired changes to the center, which should theoretically be easy with Republicans currently controlling the House and Senate. But he refuses to listen to those rulings and wants to forcibly take over the venue, with intervention from the Supreme Court if necessary, even though his involvement has killed the center’s ticket sales and fundraising while pushing away performers.

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