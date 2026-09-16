Canada Invited to Join European Union in Pivot Away from America
The rest of the world is joining forces against the Trump administration.
The European Union has offered Canada an associate membership, a move that underscores eroding relations with the United States caused directly by President Trump’s spiteful trade war and general disrespect.
“We must urgently reimagine our partnerships.… I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the European Union,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday.
Von der Leyen emphasized that the invitation was “not a partnership against anyone else, but for our common strength.” And yet Trump’s trade war on Canada—alongside his deranged threats to take over the country and make it the fifty-first state—is only growing in its unpopularity. On top of that, Trump’s reduced support for NATO and Ukraine has alienated most of the EU, while his erratic trade war has only made things worse.
“It’s not just Europe backing away from the United States. Leaders of America’s partners in Asia and the Middle East are quietly doing the same,” Jon Finer, former deputy national security adviser under President Biden, told The New York Times. “The second Trump administration’s ostentatious corruption, trade conflicts, military adventurism and mercurial artificial intelligence regulation have produced a new moment in international affairs: a nearly global grand strategy of countries distancing themselves from the world’s most powerful nation.”
While it’s unclear what exactly Canada’s potential membership would look like, it’s obvious that Canada is looking elsewhere as its relationship with its strongest ally flounders.
“You’re very welcome in this house, and I hope you’re already feeling comfortable amongst the member states sitting here,” German politician Terry Reintke told Carney on Wednesday. “Because we hope to see you there very often in the future.”