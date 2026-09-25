Ed Sheeran Forced to Cancel Concerts at Robert Kraft’s Stadium
Ed Sheeran’s concert tour continues to be a disaster after Macklemore was removed for his pro-Palestine remarks.
Ed Sheeran has had his upcoming weekend shows at billionaire Robert Kraft’s Gillette Stadium due to inclement weather—a fitting, ironic end to an embarrassing saga for the British singer.
The cancellation was announced Friday morning as a massive nor’easter is anticipated to hit the East Coast over the weekend.
“Due to the severe weather forecast throughout the weekend, the tour has made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium,” a spokesperson for Kraft told TMZ Friday. “The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority. Refunds are available now at the point of purchase.”
Sheeran drew waves of backlash after a coalition of NFL owners demanded that he either boot rapper Macklemore from his U.S. Loop Tour or have the concerts canceled entirely. Macklemore has been an outspoken voice against Israel’s genocide of Palestinians, which clearly set off Kraft, an avowed Zionist who runs the “Touchdown in Israel” program that takes former football players on a propaganda tour of Israel. Sheeran took the easy way out, and Macklemore was removed from the tour earlier this month. The move led Sheeran to lose thousands of followers on social media, as he was lambasted for being spineless—all of which was made worse after he gave a morally impotent statement after Macklemore’s dismissal.
“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine. Macklemore’s contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram last week. “I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care.”
“Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium,” Macklemore said in his own statement. “Ed also told me that Kraft had rallied some of the other stadium owners and collectively they gave him an ultimatum: if Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues.”
Now Sheeran won’t be playing either, at least this weekend, as this incoming nor’easter serves him his poetic justice.
On Thursday, Macklemore announced his own tour, titled the “Free Palestine” tour with Macklemore and Friends. It will make stops in Dublin, Paris, and London in late October.
This story has been updated.