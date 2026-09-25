David Ellison Dines With Trump and Xi as CNN Banned From White House

On Thursday morning, the three outlets were also barred from covering Xi’s arrival to the White House in defiance of the order, and they immediately notified the court. In response to U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, the White House claimed in a court document that access was restored to Politico, CNN, and MS NOW as of 9:55 a.m. In reality, the outlets reported not being allowed on the premises until around noon, long after the press conference with Xi.

Trump again revived his ban later that evening, showing his contempt for Kelly’s ruling and daring him to take further action. Trump’s disdain for the free press seems to match his disdain for federal judges who rule against him, and Ellison is demonstrating that he will suck up to Trump instead of standing up for any of his journalists.

Paramount also owns CBS, which was boycotting broadcasts of the president along with the rest of the White House press pool. Ellison, though, is more concerned with making money off of a $110 billion merger instead of any kind of critical journalism.