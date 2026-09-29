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One Republican Blocks Attempt to Save Kennedy Center From Trump

Senator Mike Lee cast the sole vote blocking a bipartisan bill to protect the Kennedy Center.

A security fence blocks the front of the Kennedy Center
The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Graeme Sloan/Getty Images
The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Utah Senator Mike Lee was the only lawmaker to vote against a bipartisan bill that would have banned the demolition of presidential memorials such as the Kennedy Center without congressional approval.

The bill in question—the Protecting Presidential Memorials Act—was the brainchild of Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley and Maine Senator Lisa Murkowski. The Democratic-Republican duo tried to pass the bill via unanimous consent, a procedure that fast-tracks votes and skips debates on noncontroversial matters by only passing a measure if the entire chamber votes the same way.

Lee, however, apparently did not feel that protecting presidential memorials was a pertinent issue, despite the president’s recent machinations surrounding the Kennedy Center and the ensuing looming threat of the historic theater’s destruction.

“Unfortunately, a colleague objected to this common-sense bill,” Merkley wrote in a statement after the vote. “Trump’s threats are straight out of the authoritarian playbook and should infuriate every American who values our nation’s history and the rule of law. Instead of wasting taxpayer dollars putting Trump’s name on memorials and monuments as if he is a king, we should be focused on putting money back into the pockets of working families and honoring America’s greatest cultural institutions, not destroying them.”

Since the start of his second term, Trump has worked tirelessly to plaster his name on the Kennedy Center. Part of that effort included replacing the center’s board with a spate of Trumpian loyalists (and appointing himself as its chairman), and leveraging that power to find avenues to affix his name and brand on the revered performing arts space or its grounds. He has been profoundly unsuccessful in doing so, however: Trump has faced numerous legal obstacles in his quest to rename the Kennedy Center, in no small part because the site itself is under the jurisdiction of Congress.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Kennedy Center needs him—and his brand—to survive. Yet tax documents obtained by Zeteo earlier this month disproved that conspiracy, revealing that it was actually Trump’s intimate involvement in the building’s affairs that triggered the beginning of its rapid decline.

After the Monday night vote, Trump’s team filed an appeal in the legal saga reiterating his claims. Justice Department attorneys argued that “without appropriate recognition” of Trump, “the Kennedy Center will be back where it was at the beginning—a financially insolvent facility and a decrepit, dilapidated, crumbling building, that is bleeding hundreds of millions of dollars in losses and that continues to race toward physical and financial ruin.”

“The stakes are existential,” the attorneys posited.

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Trump’s “Grand Conspiracy” Probe Is Coming Crashing Down

Another prosecutor in the case against federal agents who investigated Donald Trump has quit.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Another one of the people President Donald Trump hired to investigate the cases against him has quit.

Kurt Olsen resigned from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida Monday after spending months working on the probe into Trump’s classified documents case, as well as the claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election. As many as eight people have now left the office. The departures spell doom for the investigation, which was looking into officials from the Obama and Biden eras but thus far had not resulted in any charges.

Olsen has a history of election denial–related work. His previous position was a “Presidentially appointed Director of Election Security and Integrity,” according to the FBI, and in 2020, he worked with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to try to convince the Supreme Court to overturn that year’s presidential election results.

Olsen was subpoenaed by the House January 6 committee in 2022 over allegations that he “contacted various high-level officials at the Department of Justice” to file challenges to the election results on the president’s orders, speaking with Trump multiple times on January 6, 2021. He also was behind the search warrant to search Fulton County, Georgia’s election offices earlier this year. The FBI seized boxes of ballots and other 2020 election materials.

Now that Olsen and many others have left a Department of Justice office tasked with going after Trump’s enemies, it is unclear what happens to those efforts. Is the probe fizzling out, or is Olsen leaving because it was going too far? Trump’s revenge and election activities only raise more questions, as the Trump administration has no results for its efforts just over a month before the midterms.

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Trump Adviser Secretly Warns Midterms Are Going to Be “F*cking Rough”

Members of Donald Trump’s inner circle are girding their loins.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting at the Resolute Desk
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s inner circle is already bracing for a “f*cking rough” round of midterm elections.

With just weeks until November, Trump advisers have privately acknowledged that there is little chance for the president’s party to prevail, CNN reported Monday night.

“It’s obviously going to be fucking rough,” one adviser told CNN. The best case scenario is for Republicans to lose the House, but narrowly retain control of the Senate, the adviser added.

As Trump’s polling has hit humiliating new lows, he has opted to use the midterms as a referendum on his presidency—leading some GOP candidates to quietly scrub any mention of “Trump” from their campaign platforms, and others to openly criticize his policies.

Trump intends to spend much of October on the road “spending money, and helping every one of them get elected,” the president wrote on Truth Social Monday.

One official told CNN that Trump intends to be “playing hard in Florida, Texas, Michigan, and Ohio,” and to focus on battleground districts. Another official, however, told the outlet that even in purple states, Trump will only be visiting more conservative areas. Next week, the president will head to Alabama and Oklahoma.

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Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
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Trump Asks African Reporter How Ebola Is Going

Reminder that Trump cut funds that could have helped Africa stop the spread of Ebola.

Donald Trump points while seated at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s response to the ongoing Rwanda-Congo conflict involved deflecting to the Ebola virus before shutting down the line of questioning entirely.

The question came from White House correspondent Hariana Verás, the first African journalist accredited to the White House.

“She loves Africa, she always asks about Africa. She never talks about any other place,” Trump said before hearing Verás’s question. “Good job. Go ahead.”

“You, among many other administrations … you are the only one who started to do something to end the 30-year war in the [Democratic Republic of Congo],” said Verás, referring to the peace agreement Trump brokered between the presidents of Congo and Rwanda at the White House last December and again in March.

The fighting has continued since then as most of the peace deal remains unimplemented. Meanwhile, more than seven million people have been displaced as a result of the worsening conflict, according to the Center on Foreign Relations.

“Rwanda is still violating,” Verás continued, probing if Trump intended to do anything about the shattered arrangement.

“Yeah, we’re going to stop it, if there is a violation we know about it,” Trump shrugged. “We ended the war with Congo and Rwanda, and they both signed it and both agreed, so, well look, I just heard about it a little while ago, if there’s a problem we’ll stop it.”

But Verás wasn’t satisfied by the president’s response.

“Mr. President, I just came from the DRC. I was there a month ago. I witnessed, again, Rwanda still killing a lot of Congolese,” Verás pressed.

“And you witnessed that?” Trump asked.

“Yes, Mr. President,” Verás continued. “And I have evidence.”

That apparently inspired Trump to switch gears.

“How is Ebola going?” Trump retorted, bringing up the regional viral crisis aggravated by federal cuts to USAID earlier this year.

“Oh, Ebola is under control,” Verás said. “I spoke with the director of the World Health Organization at the [United Nations], and he said it is under control. But still the country needs some help to fight Ebola. But still, the biggest problem is the war.”

“I’ll make sure it works out,” Trump mumbled. “That’s what I do. I make sure things work out.”

Then he pivoted to the next reporter.

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Ken Paxton Defends One-Day Plea Deal Offered to Child Sex Predator

The Texas attorney general (and Republican Senate candidate) apparently thought this was a good argument.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seated in the stands
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attends the 2026 Republican National Convention, on September 9, in Dallas.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attends the 2026 Republican National Convention, on September 9, in Dallas.

Texas attorney general and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton seems to think that letting a child predator out of jail after just two months is something to brag about.

Paxton’s remarks came at a United States Hispanic Business Council forum in Fort Worth on Monday.

“The criticism has been that I let a child predator out [after serving] one day,” Paxton said. “Well, guess what? They served 60 days. It wasn’t what we wanted, but we did not control the situation. We did our best.”

That is not what you want to hear from a state attorney general running for Senate.

The embattled attorney general is referring to the sweetheart deal his prosecutors offered to Adam Hoffman, a Texas man charged with repeatedly molesting a young boy, earlier this year. The deal would have allowed Hoffman to serve just one day in prison for the crime he pleaded guilty to, and allowed him to avoid signing up for the sex offender registry—a move that was widely criticized. The judge in the case was appalled by the deal. “One day. Seriously? Somebody has to sell me on the wisdom of it,” said Judge Roy Sparkman, who insisted on the 60-day sentence.

Paxton’s most recent comment comes just a little over one month before what many expect to be an extremely close midterm election against Democratic candidate James Talarico.

“Omg he is STILL lying. Paxton’s office originally tried to get ONE day, the judge rejected it and bumped it to 60, but even then, Adam Hoffman was released early only served 30 days. For child rape. And Paxton’s office didn’t even put the bare minimum requirement for him to register as a sex offender in the deal,” wrote Sara McGee, a Democratic nominee for the Texas House of Representatives. “A completely corrupt failure at every level.”

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