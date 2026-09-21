Trump Invents Ridiculous New Excuse to Build His Ugly Arch
Apparently it’s now a weapons stash that Donald Trump just blabbed about to everyone.
President Donald Trump announced that he wants to build a military complex in a public traffic circle—as part of a strange bid to save his plans for his Triumphal Arch.
Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday that he plans to build a “top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch” in order to store and launch drones that would be guarded by snipers. The president claimed the project came “at the strong request of the United States Military” and was for “National Security purposes.”
It was immediately clear that this was a terrible idea.
Virginia Representative Don Beyer called Trump’s plan “idiotic,” and pointed out that establishing a drone launching site so close to Ronald Reagan National Airport was incredibly dangerous. FWIW, planting snipers in an active traffic circle doesn’t sound like a great idea, either.
The decision to loudly declare the construction of a military storage facility within spitting distance of the Pentagon also doesn’t seem like the best way to safeguard national security—so what exactly is Trump up to?
Trump’s announcement comes after the National Park Service warned that the Triumphal Arch would be harmful to other historical landmarks, including the nearby Arlington Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial.
Similarly to Trump’s controversial White House ballroom, which he claimed will provide a secure underground facility in case of a national emergency (even though one already exists), it appears that the president believes that tying his frivolous construction projects to national security will help them actually get built.
But Trump’s reason for all these construction projects is much more pathetic: He thinks that no one will honor him after he’s gone.