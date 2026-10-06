Dr. Oz Gets Embarrassing Fact-Check on Fox News Over Price of Butter
Fox News’s Laura Ingraham refused to take the Trump official’s word for it.
Dr. Oz thinks butter costs a dollar.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator and TV doctor revealed just how out of touch he was with the average American on Fox News Monday night.
“You have no idea what things are gonna cost. I brought you some things [for] example,” he told Fox’s Laura Ingraham, holding a pack of butter. “Stick of butter, bag of peanuts. Butter in America, it’s about a buck [for] a stick like this.”
Ingraham checked him immediately.
“Where are you shopping? It’s not a buck, it’s like $4,” she said.
“I just bought this, so it’s close to that,” Oz stumbled. “Maybe it’s going bad!”
Butter is about $4 according to the Department of Labor, but someone as wealthy as Oz likely would never remember that.
“I want to challenge Dr. Oz. I will fly out on my own dime to D.C. and we can go to every grocery store he chooses, but at least 20 and we’ll stop when he finds butter for $1 lb,” former American Heart Association Chairman Craig Beam commented. “I’ll arrange a video crew to film it all.”
It’s ridiculous that Oz confidently brought a whole pack of butter on air just to be wildly incorrect about how much the average American—whom the Trump administration claims to care about—is paying for it. This isn’t the first time Oz has exposed his lack of connection to the average consumer. In 2022, during a failed Senate run in Pennsylvania, he was widely lambasted for posting an embarrassing video of him shopping at “Wegner’s” (not a real store) complaining about how much crudités cost. It’s clear he’s just as clueless now as he was then. It’s that kind of ignorance, that kind of apathy, that defines the Trump administration. It’s painfully obvious that they just don’t care.