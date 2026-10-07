Trump Dodges Key Question About Russian Plague Outbreak
Donald Trump refused to give an update on whether he has received more information.
Donald Trump is dragging his feet in dealing with the recent pneumonic plague case in Russia.
Speaking with reporters on the White House South Lawn Tuesday evening, the president appeared completely disaffected and uninterested in the matter, offering short replies about his approach to the worrisome outbreak.
However, in doing so, Trump also revealed that he hasn’t yet spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Have you spoken to President Putin about the plague in Russia?” one reporter asked.
“I have a call scheduled, yup,” Trump said.
“When is that call scheduled for?” the reporter followed up.
“Very soon,” Trump added.
When asked by another reporter if American intelligence agencies had more intel on the suspicious death, Trump relented that he was in “deep discussions” with U.S. officials and could speak about it “probably tomorrow.”
But Trump did not answer any other questions on the matter, including an attempt to specify if the timeframe for speaking with Putin was contained to sometime this week.
Darya Shipilova, a 28-year-old laboratory technician who worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute in Siberia, died of severe pneumonia on the night between October 1 and October 2. Russian health officials have not yet confirmed that her death was the result of pneumonic plague, or explained how she got ill, but her death sparked enough regional concern to place 200 people who had been in contact with Shipilova into quarantine.
Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s health watchdog, announced Wednesday that 90 percent of the people placed into quarantine had been released after thousands of lab tests came back negative for dangerous pathogens, according to Reuters.
The agency rejected assertions that the lab worker fell ill from exposure at her workplace, noting in a statement that Shipilova was vaccinated and therefore “immune to the dangerous infections with which she worked.”