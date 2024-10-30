Weird Statues Making Fun of Trump Keep Popping Up in Different Cities
Incredibly on the nose, some of the statues of the former president are appearing behind naked statues of women.
Mysterious statues of Donald Trump are popping across the country leaving some amused, some perplexed, and Republicans, of course, offended.
In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Portland, Oregon, golden statues of the former president have popped up behind statues of naked women in their respective downtowns, bearing the title, “In honor of a lifetime of sexual assault.”
Each statue had a plaque quoting Trump in the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape: “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything.”
While in Philadelphia, the statue was quickly removed by city workers, in Portland, the golden Trump was beheaded.
And Washington, D.C. residents spotted a new statue at the Capitol this week, a bronze tiki torch sculpture entitled “The Donald J. Trump Enduring Flame.”
“This monument pays tribute to President Donald Trump and the ‘very fine people’ he boldly stood to defend when they marched in Charlottesville, Virginia,” the plaque accompanying the statue reads, referencing the infamous neo-Nazi march in 2017. The over eight foot tall sculpture is under 24-hour surveillance at the Freedom Plaza, where it will remain until 5 p.m. Thursday.
This followed the Nancy Pelosi poop desk which appeared at the National Mall to honor “the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 to loot, urinate and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election.”
The Washington Post scored an interview with one of the anonymous artists who created the tiki torch and poop displays. “We are hoping they spark conversation about what we view are certain political issues that are relevant to voters and how they make their decision voting,” he said.
Shortly after their call, the tiki torch had been snapped in half. “We’ll fix it,” the artist texted the Post.
Meanwhile, a giant 43-foot-tall naked Trump marionette has been touring around the US, stopping in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Madison, and Detroit. The 6,000-pound statue is being trotted around by the anonymous collective as part of the Crooked and Obscene Tour, which the group says is meant to spark dialogue about “transparency — or lack thereof — in politics.” Predictably, Republicans across the country are mad. The Republican Party in Nevada, where the statue first debuted, said it “strongly condemns” the marionette, calling it “offensive.”
Whether any of these sculptures actually reach the category of art or satire, or sway any voters, is yet to be seen.