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Ken Paxton Caught Privately Trashing Trump in Leaked Audio

The attorney general and Senate candidate warned Trump is dragging down all Republicans with him.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton walks in the Capitol
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

In a leaked audio recording, Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton privately admitted that President Donald Trump’s disastrous midterm convention in Dallas hurt Republican candidates.

At a private fundraiser in Washington last Thursday, Paxton spoke candidly about the event, according to a recording shared with The New York Times

In the recording, Paxton is asked: “Do you feel like he’s a little bit of a drag?” It is not immediately clear to whom the speaker is referring.

“So to be honest with you, the numbers—when we did that convention—it dropped our numbers. Everybody’s numbers dropped. Right now, yeah, not good,” Paxton said.

Three other people confirmed Paxton’s attendance at the fundraiser to the Times. Two recalled that Paxton was asked this question, and one recalled his negative response. The person who recorded the audio opposes Paxton’s Senate campaign. 

Paxton’s comments are obviously a humiliating gaffe for Trump, who backed the attorney general against Senator John Cornyn in a shocking political maneuver

The Republican midterm convention in Dallas earlier this month was key to Trump’s plan to energize his base—but polls have shown that Democrats benefited far more than Republicans did. RealClearPolitics’s Generic Congressional Vote, which averages results of other major polls, showed a sharp rise in support for Democrats after the convention, while Republicans’ support stayed about the same. 

Paxton has long struggled to match Democratic candidate James Talarico’s funding. According to their latest quarterly filings with the Federal Election Commission, Talarico’s campaign had raked in $31.6 million, while Paxton had only raised $9.3 million. 

Trump has repeatedly pledged his desire to see Paxton elected but hesitated to commit any part of his $400 million MAGA Inc. war chest to help him win. Earlier this month, Trump held a fundraiser in Houston that was touted as a lifeline for Paxton’s campaign—but the money actually went to the Republican National Convention, according to the Wall Street Journal.  

The president’s super PAC eventually gave $10 million to fund two advertisements for Paxton’s campaign. Meanwhile, Republican donors have been skittish about contributing to Paxton’s campaign amid mounting scandals

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Ron DeSantis Goes Full Islamophobe With New Terrorist Designation

DeSantis has declared that a Muslim civil rights group is a terrorist organization.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis holds up his fists while speaking at a podium
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

From here on out, a civil rights group will receive the same treatment in Florida as the likes of Al Qaeda and ISIS.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday the implementation of the “anti-sharia law” he signed earlier this year, officially designating 90 groups as terrorist organizations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, the largest Muslim advocacy group in the nation.

Florida’s authority on the matter superseded the State Department, which does not list CAIR as a terrorist organization, thanks to a state law (H.B. 1471) that went into effect in July. That allowed Florida’s domestic security chief to officially identify terrorist organizations without the involvement of the federal government.

The state government proceeded with the matter without input from the public.

The Muslim Brotherhood and antifa also received the terror group designation. Other groups targeted by the action include the Venezuelan crime syndicate Tren de Aragua, two Mexican drug cartels, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran.

The groundwork for the new labels came by way of an executive order DeSantis signed last December. At the time, CAIR’s Florida chapter sued DeSantis, claiming that the order, which stripped the group’s access to state resources, was unconstitutional.

Another lawsuit from the group is expected following DeSantis’s latest action.  

“There is nowhere in that notice any allegation or evidence that CAIR has engaged in any violent or dangerous act in violation of Florida or U.S. law,” Hina Shamsi, the director of the ACLU National Security Project, said Tuesday following the decision, noting that the ACLU plans to file for a preliminary injunction on behalf of CAIR’s Florida chapter. “And that’s the first requirement for something as serious as this.”

Shamsi added that the “relentless” effort to label CAIR as a terrorist organization is “unnecessary, unprecedented, and unconstitutional.”

Read more about terrorism designations:
Trump Declares Palestine Action Far-Left Terrorist Group
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Man Shot by ICE Agent Is Charged With Assault

Wilber Rafael Garcés Pérez was shot by an ICE agent. Now the Justice Department is charging Pérez.

Masked ICE agents wearing tactical vests
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu/Getty Images

The food delivery driver shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last week, Venezuelan immigrant Wilber Rafael Garcés Pérez, was charged with one count of assaulting, resisting, interfering, and impeding a federal officer on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice accused Garcés Pérez of ignoring federal agents’ instructions and driving away from them when they tried to pull him over in Austin, Texas. As he left, the DOJ claimed, his driver’s side mirror hit one of the agents in the chest. An ICE agent said that after a short, high-speed car chase, Garcés Pérez tried to hit him with his car, at which point the agent said he shot into the car and hit Garcés Pérez in the back.

Parts of the incident were captured by a body camera, according to the DOJ, but only still images have been released to the public so far. Garcés Pérez disputes the government’s account, stating that a black SUV came out of nowhere and tried to hit his car while he was in the middle of a food delivery.

Garcés Pérez said that he thought the SUV was an aggressive driver and tried to drive away, only for the SUV to ram his car and turn on its police lights after the crash. He was then shot after the car was stopped, according to The New York Times.

Since the incident, Garcés Pérez’s lawyer Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch said that he has languished in ICE custody without adequate medical care, having spent just three hours in a hospital before being taken into ICE’s detention center in Pearsall, Texas, without being able to see his wife. A spokesperson for Lincoln-Goldfinch said in a statement Tuesday that the bullet is still lodged in Garcés Pérez’s body even after nearly nine days.

“Rather than provide the life saving medical care he needs, DHS and the government are playing games with his life,” the statement said.

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Pete Hegseth Is About to Slash a Fifth of All Military Leadership

Hegseth has said he wants “less generals, more GIs.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at a podium
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is doing everything he can to clear the deck of battle-tested leaders as he prepares to drag President Donald Trump’s supposedly “six-week war” into its eighth month.

Hegseth is plotting to cut 20 percent of the Pentagon’s slots for admirals and generals, two officials told The Hill Tuesday. The secretary will formally announce the reductions during his State of the Force address in Quantico, Virginia, on Wednesday.

Hegseth has already overseen a vast reduction in the number of top-ranking military personnel. At the time of his confirmation, there were 10 four-star generals on active duty. Now there are just five—the smallest number to lead the service in years.

In May, Hegseth signed an order directing the U.S. military to slash the number of active-duty four-star generals, as well as general and flag officers, by 10 percent, and reduce the number of general officers in the National Guard by a minimum of 20 percent. At the time, Hegseth claimed the “Less Generals, More GIs” policy would allow for a leaner military structure, but provided no guidance for how these cuts ought to actually be made.  

In April, Hegseth fired Army chief of staff Gen. Randy George, and forced out at least three senior officers who were believed to be in the running to be George’s replacement. All in all, Hegseth has forced out at least half a dozen senior officers, undermining military readiness in the ongoing campaign in the Middle East. 

Hegseth’s leadership has come under increased scrutiny amid mounting reports that he concealed casualties among U.S. service members, depleted the U.S. military weapons stockpile, directed massive, unchecked government spending, and allowed horrific conditions aboard long-deployed U.S. ships that led to a number of attempted suicides

There’s also the matters of killing schoolchildren and nearly starting World War III—both tied to his overreliance on artificial intelligence.

Earlier this month, the House announced that it would end its voting session early in order to avoid an impeachment vote on Hegseth. The vote won’t take place until after the midterm elections, but a number of Senate Democrats have already signaled that supporting an impeachment vote against the secretary would be a worthwhile use of political capital, Punchbowl News reported Tuesday. 

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Supreme Court Says Trump Can Keep Deporting People to Random Places

Donald Trump can temporarily resume his third-country deportations, at least until the high court hears arguments on the case in December.

The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
J. David Ake/Getty Images
The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

The Supreme Court has decided that the Trump administration can resume deporting immigrants to countries other than their place of origin.

The nation’s highest judiciary on Tuesday paused a lower court ruling that blocked the government from deporting people to locations they had no relation to without due process. The decision came by way of an emergency ruling that did not include a vote count, though it did note that Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson would have denied the request to resume the deportations.

The Supreme Court is expected to pick the issue back up again in December when it will hear oral arguments. A final ruling is expected next year.

The outcome is a major win for the administration, which has spent more than a year and a half shipping people to countries around the world as part of its mass deportation program.

But it isn’t the first time that the court has weighed in on the matter. In June 2025, the court overruled a lower court decision regarding a class action lawsuit, granting the executive branch the ability to deport individuals without objection, even if the deportees are likely to face the risk of death or grave harm in the new locale.

The government has deported nearly a million people since Donald Trump returned to office, according to a CNN report published last week. Some of those individuals have been sent to countries with histories of human rights abuses.

At least 25,000 people have been deported from America to developing countries under the guise of Trump’s “secure the border” agenda, according to a social media post by Homeland Security’s legal chief James Percival last week, who added that “third country removal is an essential public safety tool.”

Such reasons, according to Percival, include the possibility that a home country might reject a person’s return, as well as the inordinate costs associated with actually sending an individual back to their country of origin, particularly if the country is far from the U.S.

“Imagine, for example, that DHS needs to remove a single illegal alien to a remote country halfway across the world. Is DHS supposed to spend a fortune chartering a private plane for one law breaker?” continued Percival.

Percival then echoed Trump’s xenophobic rhetoric, claiming that many of the immigrants facing third country deportations are the “worst of the worst” types of criminals, suggesting that these individuals—who are not tried before they are deported—are “child rapists” and “killers.”

“Before President Trump came along, the U.S. government typically just released these people after six months because they could not or did not care to find a third country,” Percival claimed.

This story has been updated.

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