You Just Paid for This Deranged “Love Me” Ad by Trump
Trump used taxpayer funds for this ad campaign about himself, calling it a “public service announcement.”
You’re paying for Trump’s newest “Love Me” campaign ad.
The president unveiled yet another hype video on Wednesday set to JMSN’s hit song “Love Me.” The ad goes full Red Scare, playing audio from Trump in which he proclaims that “together we will defeat communism, Marxism, and socialism in America. America will never be a communist country.” The ad then flashes pro-Trump claims like “Largest Tax Cuts in History,” “Reigniting American Manufacturing,” and “Defend Law and Order and Police,” all while “America Will Never Be a Communist Country” flashes on the screen. The ad notably states it was “Paid for by the U.S. Government.”
The ad debuted Wednesday on Fox News during Primetime with Jesse Watters and began airing on CBS and other national networks the next day.
The White House is framing this blatantly biased advertisement for one of the most unpopular presidents in history as a “public service announcement.”
“These public service announcements are about reminding Americans to love their country and understand what makes it worth defending, at home, at our borders, and abroad,” said a White House spokesperson. “The ad is educational and unapologetically patriotic. We should be proud of our country.”
The ad is not educational—it’s just a hype edit for a president who deserves none, especially seven months into a widely panned war on Iran that has resulted in death, destruction, and skyrocketing fuel prices. It’s one of many the Trump administration has been posting as midterms draw near, but this time, it’s paid for by taxpayers. Other presidents have made public service announcements, but never like this. For comparison, a public service announcement in the Biden administration urged Americans to obtain a Covid-19 vaccination.
JMSN decried the use of his song for the ad.
“To anybody who has followed my career and knows what I stand for and built my career on, it should go without saying that I would never authorize my music to be used for ANY political agenda or campaign. For those who are new here, this could have gone 2 ways. 1. The President or his team reach out and ask to license the song, I respond ‘no’ and you never know about it. 2. The President illegally uses the song without asking but still the public goes full retard and immediately assumes that a license was granted,” he wrote Thursday afternoon. “Obviously it went the second way.”
The commercial was also criticized by congressional Democrats in a letter to White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.
“This is the sort of government propaganda one might expect in North Korea, not the United States of America, and it is an egregious and illegal misuse of Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars.”