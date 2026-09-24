Republican Sheriff Ordered to Return Thousands of Ballots He Stole
Republican Sheriff Chad Bianco reportedly stole more than half a million ballots.
The California Supreme Court ordered Republican Sheriff Chad Bianco in Riverside County, California, to return ballots that he illegally seized from election officials.
The New York Times reports that Bianco took about 650,000 ballots cast in California’s 2025 special election on congressional redistricting, as part of an investigation into voter fraud that California officials called baseless. The court had already ordered Bianco to end his investigation in April while it considered the state’s case against him, and on Thursday the court ruled in two cases that the sheriff lacked the authority to take the ballots.
“I would underscore the seriousness of the violation here. This is not a case involving a few documents,” Associate Justice Goodwin H. Liu wrote in a concurrent opinion. “It involves the unlawful removal and handling by armed deputies of over 1,000 boxes of documents—and not just any documents, but the most precious documents of the citizenry in a democracy: their votes.”
Bianco claims that he received complaints from county residents that the vote count from last year’s election didn’t match the number of ballots received. The alleged discrepancy would not have affected the outcome of Proposition 50, which passed with 64 percent approval and allowed California to redraw its congressional districts to favor Democrats.
The sheriff happened to be running for governor of California at the time he began his investigation, but finished fourth in June’s primary election, failing to qualify for November’s general election. Bianco was unrepentant on Thursday, attacking Attorney General Rob Bonta, who brought one of the cases against him.
“This is about an attorney general who believes that he can stop an investigatory process into something that he doesn’t want us to know the answer to, and that was not the intention of our Founding Fathers,” Bianco said. “That was not the intention of the writers of our Constitution.”
President Trump has fueled election fraud conspiracies in the Republican Party for years, and anytime his followers don’t like election results, they attack the results as fraudulent or rigged. Bianco is one of many Republicans who keep demonstrating that these accusations are in fact confessions.
With the president and GOP polling at record lows, November’s results could have many conservatives crying foul because they can’t fathom losing. Hopefully, the courts will withstand their attempts to undermine the coming votes.