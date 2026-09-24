Republican Sheriff Ordered to Return Thousands of Ballots He Stole

“I would underscore the seriousness of the violation here. This is not a case involving a few documents,” Associate Justice Goodwin H. Liu wrote in a concurrent opinion. “It involves the unlawful removal and handling by armed deputies of over 1,000 boxes of documents—and not just any documents, but the most precious documents of the citizenry in a democracy: their votes.”

Bianco claims that he received complaints from county residents that the vote count from last year’s election didn’t match the number of ballots received. The alleged discrepancy would not have affected the outcome of Proposition 50, which passed with 64 percent approval and allowed California to redraw its congressional districts to favor Democrats.

The sheriff happened to be running for governor of California at the time he began his investigation, but finished fourth in June’s primary election, failing to qualify for November’s general election. Bianco was unrepentant on Thursday, attacking Attorney General Rob Bonta, who brought one of the cases against him.