Florida Does Trump a Favor He Doesn’t Actually Qualify For
It will now be easier for Donald Trump to hide whether or not he voted by mail.
Election officials in Florida have extended the state’s new voter registration protections to Donald Trump—even though he doesn’t qualify for them.
The Palm Beach County Office of the Supervisor of Elections confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times Wednesday that it had wiped Trump’s personal info from public facing voter registration records. In doing so, it made private data relating to Trump’s home and mailing addresses, his birth date, his party affiliation, and email address—data available on voting Americans in nearly every state. The change will make it more difficult to ascertain when Trump votes by mail versus in person.
Trump had asked the agency to remove his information earlier this year, but the office told the Tampa Bay Times that it did not review whether the request was actually legitimate. As it turns out, it was not.
A public records law, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in June 2025, allows certain public officials to remove their personal information from the public facing state system. That includes members of Congress as well as a smattering of specific elected positions, such as the governor, lieutenant governor, chief financial officer, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, state representative, state senator, property appraiser, supervisor of elections, school superintendent, school board member, mayor, city commissioner, and county commissioner, according to the text of the law.
Notably, the list does not include the president.
Local lawmakers couldn’t help Trump make his request legitimate even if they wanted to: State representatives won’t meet again until March, waylaying the chance to introduce an amendment that could retroactively and specifically include him.
Trump’s request came by way of a notarized document, in which he claimed he was eligible as a state public officer. The form was notarized by Chamberlain Harris, a 26-year-old White House aide whom Trump promoted last year to deputy director of Oval Office operations and subsequently appointed to a four-year term on the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, overseeing Kennedy Center construction (or demolition) projects. Harris was also one of three women in the Trump administration to receive a $45,000 bonus from the president as a “cash gift for the holidays” last year.