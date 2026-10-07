MAGA Candidate Brags About Physically Abusing His Wife
Victor Marx said it was to teach her a lesson, and that she was “fake crying” afterwards.
Colorado minister and Republican gubernatorial nominee Victor Marx has declared that he shoved his wife in the past—and he’d do it again.
The admission came by way of a campaign video call with his supporters Tuesday evening, during which Marx shamelessly confessed that he pushed his wife against a door supposedly to teach her a lesson about self-defense.
“Show the before and after; they don’t want the full truth—that my wife was fake-crying, suckered me in,” Marx told his donors. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh are you OK?’ and she does a spinning back kick into my [groin].
“I was like, ‘OK, you actually can protect yourself,’” Marx recalled.
Marx’s wife, Eileen, then appeared on camera, placing her arms around his neck while claiming that she did a “rear choke” defense.
Both Marx and his wife have black belts in karate.
“People have called us the real Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” Marx claimed, referring to the 2005 blockbuster starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. “How many wives actually grab a backpack and put a tomahawk, night vision, put a grenade in their coat pocket—we’re not normal.”
“I’d do it again,” he proclaimed. “I’d do everything again except get close to her to let her kick me, because she’s sneaky.”
Marx similarly admitted to the allegations during a local radio interview on Friday, claiming that he had shoved his wife “just to startle her” and reiterated that she was “fake-crying.” In the same interview, Eileen Marx said she did not believe the rough encounters with her husband constituted domestic abuse but that they had instead reminded her that she does “need to train.”
“What he did—eight years after that, I got my first-degree black belt,” Eileen Marx said, noting in other portions of the interview that she grew up in an abusive home, and that the incident with her own husband had inspired her to start teaching women’s self-defense classes.
“This was nothing like domestic abuse. This was a karate lesson in our house,” Eileen Marx told the radio show.
Marx has repeatedly claimed that the media has unfairly pegged him as a domestic abuser—but in truth, Marx has been telling variations of this story for years, some much more disturbing than the latest iteration. In 2021, the former Marine turned priest laughed while recalling “grabbing her and slamming” his wife after she suggested that he could protect her.
“It was a decent push,” he said at the time, beaming. “She hit that and started crying, bent over, facing the opposite way.”
Still, that’s not the only abuse allegation facing the Republican gubernatorial hopeful: Marx has also been accused of throwing his toddler across a room and pulling a knife on a psychiatrist attempting to treat him.
On the radio, Marx said both stories were true.
Recalling the incident with his small son, Marx said he “grabbed” his son because the child was “hurting his sister.”
“I picked him up, launched him, onto his bed,” Marx said. “That’s when he started crying.”
Marx said he initially shared the story as a warning for young fathers who are struggling to parent and do things “they don’t want to do,” urging people to get psychiatric help.
“I did not hurt my son,” Marx insisted.
The couple are the co-founders of All Things Possible ministry, an entity that critics have derided as a “potentially dangerous” operation, according to a September report by The Guardian. In the last year, the group has funded out-of-state surveillance projects and hired private security contractors. It is also connected to a “network of other self-appointed sex-trafficking rescue groups whose leading figures have attracted significant controversy,” according to The Guardian.
Marx was the chair and president of All Things Possible until his bid to become Colorado’s next governor commenced last October.
In June, Marx claimed during a local TV interview that he was forced to kill someone when he was seven years old. When pressed if he had killed more people, Marx responded: “Does it matter?”